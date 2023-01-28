Islanders 2, Red Wings 0
NEW YORK — Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves and Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, leading the Islanders past the Red Wings and stopping a six-game skid.
Anders Lee also scored, becoming the 16th player in franchise history to reach 400 points, and Kyle Palmieri had two assists to help Sorokin to his fourth shutout of the season and No. 14 for his career.
Senators 6, Maple Leafs 2
TORONTO — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs’ first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury.
Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists.
Hurricanes 5, Sharks 4, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas scored late in regulation and again in overtime to lead Carolina past San Jose.
Necas tied it at 4 when he got his 20th goal of the season with 11.5 seconds left in the third period. Then he beat James Reimer again 55 seconds into overtime.
Sebastian Aho also had two goals for the Hurricanes in their fourth consecutive victory. Andrei Svechnikov assisted on each of Necas’ goals. Calvin de Haan scored for Carolina in the first, and Antti Raanta made 26 stops in his first start since Jan. 7.
Rangers 4, Golden Knights 1
NEW YORK — Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots and the Rangers beat the struggling Vegas Golden Knights.
Chris Kreider, Filip Chytil and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Rangers, who are 8-2-3 in their last 13 games heading into their bye week and All-Star break. Braden Schneider had two assists and Halak won his fifth straight start for New York.
Devils 3, Stars 2, OT
DALLAS — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting New Jersey over Dallas.
Hughes’ winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas’ Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season.
Miles Wood also scored and Vitek Vanecek made 33 saves to stretch his personal winning streak to a career-best nine straight games. The Devils, who are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, earned a split of a road back-to-back after losing 6-4 to Nashville on Thursday night. Five of New Jersey’s last six games have gone past regulation.
Flames 5, Kraken 2
SEATTLE — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2.
Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note.
Canucks 5, Blue Jackets 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Elias Pettersson scored twice, Bo Horvat had a career-high four assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Friday night for their second victory in three games under Rick Tocchet.
Tocchet took over Sunday after Bruce Boudreau was fired.
Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist to help the Canucks improve to 20-26-3. Ilya Mikheyev and Dakota Joshua also scored and Collin Delia made 23 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.