Cowboys 32, Chargers 18
INGLEWOOD — KaVontae Turpin is making the most of his first chance to make a National Football League roster.
The Dallas wide receiver became the first player in nine seasons to have kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game, leading the Cowboys to a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.
"My body's still wild, but I'm still here trying to focus. I got this big opportunity, so I can't really complain about it. I work through it," Turpin said.
Turpin signed with the Cowboys on July 28 after garnering MVP honors in the United States Football League this past spring. Before Turpin, the last player to run back a punt and kickoff in the same game — preseason, regular season or playoffs — was Detroit's Jeremy Ross on Dec. 8, 2013, against Philadelphia.
Coach Mike McCarthy said he has been impressed with Turpin since he has been in camp.
"Obviously, he had a very successful run there with the USFL, but really from the first day of practice, I mean, he came in and I was really impressed with the way he picked up the receiver play and the language," McCarthy said. "But you can see he's dynamic in the return game. Two excellent big plays set the tempo."
Turpin had six special teams touchdowns during his collegiate career at TCU, but he was dismissed in 2018 when he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. He was initially suspended but then kicked off the team because the school was unaware of a previous assault case in New Mexico. Turpin pleaded guilty in the Texas case with a chance to clear the conviction from his record and attended an abuse intervention program.
After going undrafted in 2019, Turpin played in the indoor Fan-Controlled Football League, the Spring League and the European League of Football for three years before signing with the USFL. As a member of the New Jersey Generals, he led the league in receiving yards and had the lone punt return for a TD.
"It's been a crazy year, you know. I've been playing football all year round, so I haven't got a chance to get my body back," Turpin said. "I'm just happy for this opportunity the Cowboys gave me after the USFL to come out here and show everybody what I can do, prove to myself I belong in this league."
After a 22-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins gave the Chargers a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter, Turpin returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.
Turpin got a nice wall of blockers in the middle of the field before getting into open space near the 40 and going untouched up the right sideline.
Dallas had a 29-10 lead at halftime after a pair of touchdowns in the final minute of the second quarter. That included Turpin's 86-yard punt return, where he eluded a tackle attempt from punt gunner Deane Leonard after fielding the ball, did a couple juke moves and then broke free for the score.
After two days of joint practices earlier in the week, both teams rested most of their starters. Dallas improved to 1-1 while the Chargers are 0-2.
Cooper Rush and Will Grier each directed first-half TD drives for the Cowboys, while Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis each had rushing scores. Dowdle finished as the game's leading rusher with 44 yards on 13 carries.
Easton Stick played the first half for the Chargers and connected with Joshua Palmer on a wide receiver screen for an 18-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to give the Chargers a short-lived 10-7 advantage. Palmer finished with three receptions for 75 yards.
"It was a really poor first half for us, about as poorly as you can play, and that really put us behind, overall," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. "I didn't like the way that that first half felt or looked. It was really in all three phases. When you have two turnovers and you give up two special teams touchdowns, that's the way the score is going to look."
Bills 42, Broncos 15
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen needed just six plays to lead the Bills 70 yards for an opening-drive touchdown before taking a seat in his preseason debut, and Buffalo routed the Denver Broncos’ backups 42-15 on Saturday.
Allen completed all three attempts for 45 yards, capped by a 28-yard touchdown to Gabe Davis in showing he and new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey are on the same page. Backup Case Keenum continued the scoring by closing out the first half overseeing three touchdown drives.
Acquired in a trade with Cleveland this offseason, Keenum bounced back from a sloppy preseason debut by finishing 16 of 18 for 192 yards and perfectly placed 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end O.J. Howard.
Zach Moss rounded out the first-half scoring with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs, while Duke Johnson scored on 2- and 8-yard runs in the second half.
Buffalo extended its preseason winning streak to 10 games. The run is the NFL’s second-longest active streak behind the Baltimore Ravens, who have won a league-record 21 straight, and play at Arizona on Sunday.
The Broncos took a step back after an encouraging 17-7 preseason-opening win over Dallas, while resting Russell Wilson and many of their starters for a second straight week.
Lions 27, Colts 26
INDIANAPOLIS — Godwin Igwebuike’s 2-yard scoring run gave Detroit a late lead and the defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt in the final minute to hold on for a victory in a preseason game.
Igwebuike’s tiebreaking score came with 4:03 to play. He had seven carries for 32 yards.
But most of the attention was focused on quarterbacks David Blough and Tim Boyle.
Lions coach Dan Campbell and Colts coach Frank Reich did not play most of their starters following two joint practices between the teams earlier this week.
Blough got the starting nod one week after his late turnover cost the Lions a win and rebounded nicely. He threw a 5-yard TD pass to tie the score at 13 as time expired in the first half and finished 16 of 22 with 76 yards and one interception while rushing three times for 18 yards.
Chiefs 24, Commanders 14
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and Kansas City defeated Washington in a preseason game.
The first one was a 12-play, 87-yard drive in 5:28, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jody Fortson. The second was a 12-play, 82-yard drive that took 5:25 and was capped by a 7-yard touchdown to Fortson.
Mahomes finished 12 of 19 for 162 yards. In two preseason games, Mahomes has played three series and has led three touchdown drives.
Washington starter Carson Wentz played three series and finished 6 of 9 for 64 yards.
Raiders 15, Dolphins 13
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played in just two series in his preseason debut as Miami fell to Las Vegas.
It was the first look at Tagovailoa in the Dolphins’ new system after the team brought in former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the new head coach. Playing with most of his starters, Tagovailoa was 6 of 8 for 58 yards.
Jarrett Stidham led the Raiders on a touchdown drive on the team’s first possession and completed 7 of 10 passes for 80 yards and was sacked once. The score came on a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Zamir White, who could be the Raiders’ No. 1 option to back up starter Josh Jacobs. Jacobs did not play.
Steelers 16, Jaguars 15
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kenny Pickett’s second preseason performance was as impressive as his first, and it came against better competition. Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback was 6 of 7 for 76 yards and a touchdown in a victory at Jacksonville.
Pickett, who threw two second-half TD passes while working with backups last week against Seattle, was on the field much earlier against the Jaguars. The former Pitt standout, who will likely start the season as Mitch Trubisky’s backup, has completed 19 of 22 passes for 171 yards in the preseason, with three touchdowns and no turnovers.
Trubisky was 5 of 8 for 60 yards, ending three drives with two punts and a missed 53-yard field goal. Mason Rudolph’s 1-yard TD pass to rookie Tyler Snead on fourth-and-goal from the 1 put the Steelers ahead for good with 1:07 remaining.
49ers 17, Vikings 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Nate Sudfeld led a 14-play, 79-yard drive for a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter and San Francisco beat Minnesota in a preseason game featuring mostly backups.
Sudfeld started and went 13 of 17 for 102 yards in the competition with rookie Brock Purdy to back up starting quarterback Trey Lance. JaMychal Hasty caught the touchdown toss from Sudfeld and rookie Danny Gray hauled in a 2-point conversion after a busted coverage by Minnesota.
It was largely a sloppy performance for both teams after nearly all the projected first-team players were held out. The teams were coming off a week of joint practices. There were four combined turnovers, three by Minnesota, with three fumbles — with each team losing one. San Francisco averaged 4.6 yards per play and the Vikings were held to 3.9 yards per play in their first home game with Kevin O’Connell as head coach.
Titans 13, Buccaneers 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rookie Malik Willis threw the first touchdown of his NFL career and Tennessee beat Tampa Bay in its exhibition home opener.
It was the second straight start for the third-round draft pick out of Liberty, who is competing to be Ryan Tannehill’s backup. Willis was sacked three times while playing a series into the third quarter. He ran five times for 42 yards with a long of 24 yards to set up the first field goal and was 7 of 17 for 80 yards passing with a 75.6 passer rating. He capped Tennessee’s final drive of the first half by finding fellow rookie Chig Okonkwo with a 6-yard pass for the first TD of both their pro careers.
Veteran Ryan Succop, trying to hold off Jose Borregales, sneaked a 52-yard field goal over the crossbar late in the third quarter for the Bucs.
With Tom Brady out for a second straight preseason game in his personal break from the Bucs, Blaine Gabbert started and played the first two series going 3 of 5 passing for 13 yards. Kyle Trask finished the game and threw for 105 yards. But he was intercepted just before halftime for a second straight week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.