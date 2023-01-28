Bucks 141, Pacers 131
Bucks 141, Pacers 131
INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and Milwaukee fended off Indiana’s second-half rally.
Jrue Holiday added 23 points and nine assists for Milwaukee. The Central Division-leading Bucks won their third straight, this one coming in front of a surprisingly friendly road crowd.
Timberwolves 111, Grizzlies 100
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night.
The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers.
Thunder 112, Cavaliers 100
OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, his fourth consecutive with at least 30, and Oklahoma City beat Cleveland.
Gilgeous-Alexander made 12 of 21 shots and had eight assists and five rebounds. Jalen Williams added 17 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts.
Heat 110, Magic 105
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler had 29 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 and the Miami Heat rallied again in the fourth quarter to beat Orlando.
Max Strus scored 17 points, 15 of them on 3-pointers, for Miami — which moved a season-high six games over .500 at 28-22.
Warriors 129, Raptors 117
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry had 35 points and 11 assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 129-117.
The high-scoring affair was close until the Warriors pulled away with a 31-point fourth quarter, securing a sweep in the season series.
Klay Thompson added 29 points, knocking down six 3-pointers despite beginning the night 0 for 5 from beyond the arc. Though Thompson played in Warriors’ 126-110 victory in Toronto on Dec. 18, the game Friday was his first time facing the Raptors at home since he tore his ACL in his left knee in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals won by Toronto in Oakland.
