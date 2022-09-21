Red Sox 5, Reds 3
CINCINNATI — J.D. Martinez and Rob Refsnyder hit solo homers, and Rafael Devers had a two-run shot as Boston beat Cincinnati.
Red Sox rookie right-hander Brayan Bello (2-6) ended a streak of 44 1/3 innings without allowing a homer as TJ Friedl had a solo shot in the third inning. Bello gave up the run and eight hits in five innings.
Cubs 2, Marlins 1
MIAMI — David Bote hit a tying home run in the seventh inning, then added a sacrifice fly in the eighth that lifted Chicago over Miami.
Esteban Quiroz got the first two hits of his major league career and P.J. Higgins also had two hits for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game skid.
Astros 5, Rays 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay ace Shane McClanahan was pulled in the fifth inning with neck tightness during a loss to Houston.
McClanahan (12-6) was making his second start after returning from the 15-day injured list due to a left shoulder impingement. He allowed five runs for only the second time this season.
Jeremy Peña hit a three-run homer, Jose Altuve scored three runs and the Astros won for the ninth time in 10 games.
Blue Jays 18, Phillies 11
PHILADELPHIA — Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Jackie Bradley Jr. added a three-run shot in the ninth and Toronto roughed up Philadelphia with 21 hits.
The Blue Jays have won five of seven and have a firm grip on the top AL wild-card spot. The Phillies lost their fifth straight.
Tigers 3, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Joey Wentz took a shutout into the sixth inning and Akil Baddoo and Kerry Carpenter homered to lift Detroit past fading Baltimore.
Wentz (2-2) allowed two hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. It was the third time in five big league starts that the rookie has held the opposition scoreless.
Yankees 9, Pirates 8
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run and Giancarlo Stanton followed minutes later with a game-ending grand slam, completing the New York Yankees’ stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8 on Tuesday night.
Judge moved within one of Roger Maris’ American League record when he turned on a sinker from right-hander Wil Crowe (5-10) and drove it 430 feet into the left-field bleachers, pulling New York within 8-5.
Judge matched the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit for the 1927 Yankees to set a big league record that stood for 37 years.
Stanton, mired in a 9-for-72 slump, lined a slam off Crowe to make a winner of Aroldis Chapman (3-3) and set off a raucous celebration at Yankee Stadium.
Harrison Bader had a pair of go-ahead singles and drove in three runs in his debut for the Yankees.
Braves 3, Nationals 2
ATLANTA — Travis d’Arnaud broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, Dansby Swanson went deep in the eighth, and Atlanta beat Washington, clinching a playoff berth not long afterward when Milwaukee lost to the New York Mets.
The Braves have won 10 straight games at home, outscoring opponents 47-15 over this stretch.
Matt Olson singled with out in the fourth before d’Arnaud hit his 18th homer, a 422-foot shot off Erasmo Ramírez (4-2) that made it 2-0.
Mets 7, Brewers 5
MILWAUKEE — Francisco Lindor hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning and New York rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Milwaukee.
Pete Alonso hit his second three-run homer in as many nights as the Mets maintained their one-game lead in the NL East over Atlanta and dealt a blow to the Brewers’ wild-card hopes. The Mets won with just four hits. Milwaukee’s loss clinched a playoff spot for Atlanta.
Guardians 10, White Sox 7 (11 innings)
CHICAGO — Myles Straw had a tiebreaking two-run double in Cleveland’s five-run 11th inning, and the Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 10-7 Tuesday night to move closer to the American League Central title.
The Guardians won for the 12th time in 16 extra-inning games this season and expanded their lead to five games over the White Sox with 14 games remaining. The victory assured Cleveland, which improved to 10-7 against Chicago, of winning the season series and a tiebreaker in the event the teams finish the season tied for first place.
Royals 5, Twins 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer, Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the seventh inning, and Kansas City held off fading Minnesota.
Dylan Coleman (5-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the Royals. Scott Barlow cleaned up Jose Cuas’ mess by striking out Mark Contreras to strand runners on second and third in the eighth, then handled the ninth for his 22nd save.
Giants 6, Rockies 3
DENVER — Austin Slater doubled twice, David Villar homered and San Francisco beat Colorado.
Giants lefty Carlos Rodón was originally scheduled to start Tuesday but was pushed back to Friday at Arizona because of a blister on his pitching hand.
Padres 5, Cardinals 0
SAN DIEGO — Kim Ha-seong homered and Mike Clevinger had a strong outing for San Diego, which shut down Albert Pujols and NL Central-leading St. Louis to clinch its first winning record in a full season since 2010.
The Padres, 82-66, took a 1 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild-card spot.
Pujols remained at 698 career homers. He walked and singled off Clevinger, grounded out to shortstop against Nick Martinez and singled off Luis Garcia with two outs in the ninth.
Athletics 4, Mariners 1
OAKLAND — Luis Castillo got chased in the fifth inning and the contending Seattle Mariners managed just one hit, falling to the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Carlos Santana’s infield single in the second inning was all the Mariners could muster at the plate against JP Sears (6-2) and four relievers.
Seattle remained one-half game behind Tampa Bay for the third and final AL wild-card spot.
