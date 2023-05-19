Mets 3, Rays 2
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso homered again and the Mets earned consecutive wins for the first time in a month.
The game was tied at 2 before Tommy Pham legged out a bouncer to third with one out in the sixth inning, driving in Jeff McNeil with the infield hit against Zack Littell (0-1).
Tylor Megill (5-2) worked six innings of two-run ball for the win. David Robertson allowed Randy Arozarena’s one-out double in the ninth before finishing his eighth save.
The Mets won consecutive games for the first time since April 20-21 in San Francisco. They won a series for the first time since taking two of three at the Los Angeles Dodgers from April 17-19.
Josh Lowe homered for Tampa Bay, which has dropped four of six.
Guardians 3, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Cam Gallagher hit an RBI single during Cleveland’s two-run seventh inning, and the Guardians beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox.
Gabriel Arias homered as Cleveland salvaged the finale of the three-game series. Nick Sandlin (2-1) got four outs for the win, and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 15th save.
Cleveland’s catchers were 0 for 44 with 26 strikeouts in May before Gallagher’s hit.
Luis Robert Jr. had two hits for Chicago, including a double. Seby Zavala hit an RBI single in the fourth.
Cease (2-3) was charged with three runs and five hits in 6.1 innings.
Marlins 5, Nationals 3
MIAMI — Eury Pérez pitched five solid innings for Miami, earning his first major league win in his second start.
Bryan De La Cruz homered for Miami in the second, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games. Nick Fortes had two hits, including an RBI single in the eighth.
The Marlins stretched their win streak to four games.
The 20-year-old Pérez (1-0) allowed one run and three hits. He struck out six and walked one.
Dylan Floro pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save of the season.
Jeimer Candelario homered for Washington. Trevor Williams (1-2) was charged with three runs and five hits in six innings.
Yankees 4, Blue Jays 2
TORONTO — Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer and New York beat Toronto to win for the 11th time in 16 games.
Nestor Cortes (4-2) allowed two runs and five hits in six-plus innings to snap a four-start winless streak. He struck out six and walked one.
Anthony Volpe also homered for the Yankees, who took three of four from Toronto. Ron Marinaccio finished for his first career save.
Bo Bichette homered as Toronto lost its first home series of the season after winning five straight. José Berríos (3-4) allowed three runs and six hits in 6.2 innings, losing for the first time since April 19 at Houston. He walked one and struck out eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.