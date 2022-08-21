Mets 8, Phillies 2, 1st game
Phillies 4, Mets 1, 2nd game
PHILADELPHIA — Bailey Falter threw six innings of two-hit ball, Kyle Schwarber tripled and doubled, and Philadelphia earned a split fo a day-night doubleheader against New York.
In the opener, Starling Marte had three hits to lead the Mets.
The Phillies came back in the nightcap to top the NL East-leading Mets for just the fifth time in 18 games this year.
In the first game, Michael Perez broke an 0-for-19 slump with a two-run single off former Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler.
Yankees 5, Blue Jays 2
NEW YORK — New York lost for the 15th time in 19 games and saw its lead in the AL East slip to seven games over the second-place Blue Jays.
The Yankees have lost six straight series for the first time since 1995, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Toronto will try for a four-game sweep on Sunday.
Gerrit Cole (9-6) hadn’t allowed a hit before the Blue Jays scored four times in the fifth. Alejandro Kirk capped the burst with a two-run double.
White Sox 2, Guardians 0
CLEVELAND — Johnny Cueto scattered five hits over 8 2/3 innings and José Abreu had an RBI double to send Chicago over Cleveland.
Cleveland leads the AL Central by one game over Minnesota, while the White Sox moved within 2 1/2 games of the Guardians. Chicago had lost three in a row.
Cueto (6-5) struck out two and walked one in beating Cleveland for the fifth time in five career decisions. Cueto was pulled in favor of Liam Hendriks with one on and two outs in the ninth after 113 pitches. Hendriks struck out rookie Oscar Gonzalez for his 28th save.
Rays 5, Royals 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drew Rasmussen took a no-hit try into the sixth inning in his first start since making a serious perfect game bid, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Saturday.
Rasmussen, who lost his perfect game last Sunday when Baltimore’s Jorge Mateo opened the ninth with a double, walked MJ Melendez leading off the Royals first.
Cubs 6, Brewers 5 (11 innings)
CHICAGO — Willson Contreras hit an RBI single to cap a two-run rally in the 11th inning, and Chicago scored once in the ninth to tie, once in the 10th to keep it even and finally won in the 11th to extend its win streak to five games.
Contreras had a two-run homer in the fifth, his 20th this season to become the first Cubs catcher to homer 20 times in four seasons.
Red Sox 4, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Kike Hernández hit a two-run homer, Christian Arroyo added a key RBI double in the ninth inning and Michael Wacha pitched scoreless ball into the sixth, leading Boston past Baltimore.
The Orioles slipped to 2 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay in the race for the third and final American League wild-card spot.
Reds 10, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH — Jake Fraley’s two-run home run highlighted a four-run outburst in the fourth inning and Justin Dunn earned his first win in 16 months as Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh.
Fraley’s sixth homer of the season landed in the Allegheny River and increased the Reds’ lead to 5-0.
Rangers 4, Twins 3 (10 innings)
MINNEAPOLIS — Corey Seager hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and Mark Mathias added an RBI in the frame, leading Texas over Minnesota.
Seager’s hit off Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar (2-2) drove in Marcus Semien, who was the automatic runner at second base. Mathias later drove in Seager with a single to center off Griffin Jax.
Braves 5, Astros 4 (11 innings)
ATLANTA — Matt Olson’s check-swing double to left with the infield shifted the other way brought home the tying run in the 11th, and pinch-hitter Travis d’Arnaud won it with a single through the drawn-in defense as Atlanta rallied twice in extra innings to beat Houston.
The Astros scored two in the 10th, only to have Atlanta match them in the bottom half. Houston went back ahead on Jeremy Peña’s slow roller that brought home the go-ahead run, but the Braves rallied again.
Jackson Stephens (2-2) earned the win by giving up an unearned run in the 11th. Ryne Stanek (1-1) took the loss.
Athletics 4, Mariners 3 (10 innings)
OAKLAND — Tony Kemp scored the winning run after pitcher Diego Castillo mishandled a high chopper by Sheldon Neuse with none out in the 10th inning, and Oakland ended Seattle’s four-game winning streak.
Dany Jiménez (3-4) pitched the ninth and 10th for the win.
Eugenio Suárez hit a tying single in the eighth for Seattle against Zach Jackson. Kemp had put the A’s ahead on a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth inning.
Cardinals 16, Diamondbacks 7
PHOENIX — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols blasted two more homers, pushing his career total to 692 and helping St. Louis beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 16-7 on Saturday night.
It was a vintage night for the 42-year-old Pujols. The 11-time All-Star hit solo homers in the second and fourth off D-backs lefty Madison Bumgarner. He nearly hit a third homer, scorching a single off the base of the left field wall in the fifth. He capped his 4-for-4 night with a ground ball single through the left side of the infield in the seventh.
With the first homer, Pujols passed Stan Musial for No. 2 in total bases in major league history and now has 6,143. Hank Aaron is No. 1 with 6,856.
Rockies 4, Giants 3 (10 innings)
DENVER — Brendan Rodgers drove in Wynton Bernard with his fourth hit of the game, and Colorado beat San Francisco in 10 innings.
Ryan McMahon had three hits and Lucas Gilbreath (2-0) pitched the 10th inning for the win.
Padres 2, Nationals 1
SAN DIEGO — Juan Soto and Josh Bell homered against their former team, leading San Diego to a much-needed win over Washington.
Soto’s solo shot off reliever Steve Cishek (1-4) to center field in the seventh inning proved to be the winner. Bell ended a 1-for-33 slump over eight-plus games with his first home run as a member of the Padres, a 415-foot blast to right-center to tie the game at 1 in the fifth.
The Padres had lost four of five, including the first two in the series.
