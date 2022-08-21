NASCAR Richmond Auto Racing

Associated Press

Kyle Larson greets fans during driver introductions prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Aug. 14 in Richmond, Va.

 Steve Helber

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Kyle Larson zoomed past Ty Gibbs and William Byron when the two leaders made contact with under five laps to go, then held off AJ Allmendinger to win the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.

Byron and Gibbs dominated the 82-lap race around the 2.45-mile road course but came together after the final restart. Byron swung wide coming out of the first turn, a 90-degree downhill right-hander, and the two were side-by-side up through the esses before they collided. Larson was in the perfect spot to take advantage and zoomed past into the lead, holding off Allmendinger for his first road course win in the series.

