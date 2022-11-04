Ducks Canucks Hockey

Canadian Press via AP

The Ducks’ Ryan Strome (16) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with Troy Terry (19) during the second period on Thursday in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Ducks lost 8-5.

 BEN NELMS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Andrei Kuzmenko had three goals and an assist in his first NHL hat trick as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 8-5 Thursday night.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and four assists, Bo Horvat had two goals and an assist, and J.T. Miller and Dakota Joshua also scored for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes had two assists and Spencer Martin had 26 saves.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.