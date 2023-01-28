IMSA Rolex 24 Daytona Auto Racing

Associated Press

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 passes the High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 07 in a turn during a practice session for the Rolex 24 hour race, Thursday, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. The race begins today.

 

 John Raoux

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Cadillac growls, while the Porsche and BMW scream. The Acura sounds like an Indy car, and for fun, turn your back to the track and listen carefully as the cars roar around Daytona International Speedway in a new era of IMSA sports car racing.

The top prototype class has switched to hybrid engines this year to make IMSA the first North American racing series to make the technology upgrade. It was the automakers that wanted to move to hybrid so that their motorsports programs would reflect the direction most have taken for their road cars.

