Marlins Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May reacts on the mound after striking out Miami Marlins’ Nick Fortes, with the bases loaded, during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles on Saturday.

 Alex Gallardo

LOS ANGELES — Dustin May dominated for five innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, Will Smith and Justin Turner hit three-run homers and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 7-0 victory Saturday over the Miami Marlins.

In his first big league start since May 2021, May gave up just one hit, struck out nine and walked two. He retired his last 13 batters.

