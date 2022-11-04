AC Milan right back Sergiño Dest is the latest injury worry for the United States ahead of the World Cup, and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner missed his third straight match Thursday.

Dest did not play in Milan’s Champions League group stage finale against Salzburg on Wednesday because of adductor fatigue. The club said Thursday — Dest’s 22nd birthday — that the decision was a precaution.

