PGA Championship Golf

Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday in Pittsford, N.Y. 

 

 Eric Gay

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Bryson DeChambeau was back on a major stage Thursday. No longer the incredible bulk, he still lashed away with speed and strength that carried him to a 4-under 66 at tough Oak Hill and the early lead in the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau kept the ball in play for most of the round and powered his way out of the gnarly rough the few times he got out of position. He matched his low score at the PGA Championship and led by one over Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Corey Conners.

