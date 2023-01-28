MEN
No. 25 New Mexico 81, Air Force 73
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points — seven during a crucial late surge — in No. 25 New Mexico’s victory over Air Force.
Jaelen House had 19 points and six steals for the Lobos (19-3, 6-3 Mountain West). Morris Edeze added 15 points and eight rebounds.
Rytis Petraitis led Air Force (12-10, 3-6) with 19 points. Ethan Taylor had 17.
WOMEN
No. 3 Stanford 63, Oregon St. 60
STANFORD — Cameron Brink had 21 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Haley Jones added 17 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State.
Agnes Emma-Nnopu added eight points and five rebounds as Stanford (20-2, 8-1 Pac-12) extended its Pac-12 home winning streak to 20 games.
Timea Gardiner scored 16 points for Oregon State (11-9, 3-6).
The game was tied at 60 with just over a minute left before Jones connected on 3 of 4 free throws to give Stanford a 63-60 lead with 23 seconds left.
After Noelle Mannen missed a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left, Shalexxus Aaron came up with the offensive rebound, but Talana Lepolo’s steal in the closing seconds sealed the win for Stanford.
No. 19 Arizona 61, Washington 54
TUCSON, Ariz. — Cate Reese scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half and No. 19 Arizona rallied to beat Washington 61-54 on Friday night.
Reese sank 6 of 13 shots from the floor, grabbed six rebounds and added two blocks and two steals for the Wildcats (16-4, 6-3 Pac-12 Conference). Jade Loville added 13 points and Madison Conner hit all six of her free throws and scored 11 off the bench. Esmery Martinez pitched in with eight points and 12 rebounds before fouling out.
Haley Van Dyke topped the Huskies (10-9, 2-7) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Lauren Schwartz added 13 points and Hannah Stines came off the bench to contribute 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
