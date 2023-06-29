Angel City FC 2, San Diego Wave FC 1
LOS ANGELES — Angel City FC beat rivals San Diego Wave FC 2-1 in the UKG Challenge Cup on Wednesday, following goals by midfielder Madison Hammond and forward Clarisse Le Bihan.
Angel City started the game with a bang when they opened the scoring in just the second minute. A corner kick by Le Bihan fell to defender Paige Nielsen, who chipped the ball over a few defenders and into the six-yard box. Hammond was crashing the net and headed the ball past goalkeeper Shae Yañez from point-blank range. The goal, scored at 1:19, was the fastest in UKG Challenge Cup history. It was also Hammond’s first professional goal.
“We work a lot on set pieces,” Hammond said. “We have this phrase: scrappy equals happy. I thought back to the last game against San Diego when Paige had a great goal against them and I thought, ‘What if this deflects into a weird space?’ So I decided to gamble a little.”
The home team notched a second goal in the 18th minute when defender Megan Reid sent a long forward ball over the top for midfielder Savannah McCaskill. McCaskill sprinted to reach the ball in the penalty area and one-timed a sideways pass across the face of goal to forward Scarlett Camberos, who found Le Bihan at the six-yard line as she had dropped back to get free of her mark. With Yañez focused on Camberos at the far post, Le Bihan easily tapped it home.
“I was a nine today, so in my head I was like, ‘I have to score,’” Le Bihan said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve played there, but I like to play with the people around me and read the game—and it’s nice to be closer to the goal to get more opportunities to score.”
In the 63rd minute, San Diego pulled one back when defender Kaleigh Riehl headed a corner kick by forward Jaedyn Shaw away from goal to the feet of midfielder Danielle Colaprico. Colaprico settled the ball and fired off a left-footed rocket from the edge of the box and into the back of the net.
OL Reign 1, Portland Thorns 0
PORTLAND, Ore. – In a tightly contested battle, the OL Reign defeated Portland Thorns 1-0 at Providence Park on Wednesday night.
The result drops Portland to third place in the 2023 UKG Challenge Cup West Division.
OL Reign forward Elyse Bennett scored the lone goal of the game on an assist from defender Alyssa Malonson in the 55th minute.
