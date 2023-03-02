Rangers 3, Flyers 2
PHILADELPHIA — Vladimir Tarasenko scored the winner 2:32 into overtime, and had assists on goals by Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider to lead the New York Rangers past the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Rangers won their final game before Patrick Kane, acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, makes his debut for the team on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
Rangers fans took over the lower bowl of the Wells Fargo Center and had a healthy and vocal presence overall inside the arena. Flyers fans were thwarted in their attempt to drown out the “Let’s Go Rangers!” chants that echoed throughout the arena and Rangers fans erupted when Kreider tied the score with 9:27 left in the game.
Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart had 22 saves.
Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 shots for the Rangers.
Oilers 5, Maple Leafs 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and Edmonton won for the third time in five games.
Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each had a goal and an assist, and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner had 26 saves.
Mitchell Marner had a goal and an assist, and David Kampf also scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won five of their previous six games. Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots.
Stars 4, Coyotes 2
DALLAS — Defenseman Miro Heiskanen ended a 19-game goal drought early in the third period as Dallas rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Arizona.
Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 18 saves.
Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton scored for the Coyotes, who finished a back-to-back after beating Chicago at home on Tuesday night. Connor Ingram stopped 37 shots.
Devils 7, Avalanche 5
DENVER — Dawson Mercer had a goal and three assists, and Tomas Tatar had a goal and two assists to lead New Jersey.
Nico Hischier and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist, and Nathan Bastian, Ondrej Palat and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek had 14 saves before being replaced early in the third period after giving up five goals. Akira Schmid came on and stopped all 12 shots he faced.
Mercer has scored a goal in seven straight games and has 10 overall in that span.
Nathan MacKinnon had two goals to extend his points streak to nine games and Mikko Rantanen scored his 41st of the season for Colorado. Valeri Nichushkin and J.T. Compher also scored, and Artturi Lehkonen had two assists. Justus Annunen finished with 22 saves.
Golden Knights 3, Hurricanes 2
LAS VEGAS — Reilly Smith scored off a pass from Michael Amadio with 3:42 left to give the Vegas Golden Knights a victory over the Carolina Hurricane.
The Knights went back into first place alone in the Pacific Division with 78 points. Vegas has points in 10 of its past 11 games (7-1-3).
Carolina, which is first in the Metropolitan Division with 86 points, lost back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 3 and 5.
Jack Eichel scored two goals for the Knights, both coming in the second period. The first was on a shot from the slot and the second on a breakaway, to give the Knights a 2-1 lead. He has scored five goals in five games and has a team-high 22 for the season.
Ivan Barbashev assisted on the second goal, giving his first point with Vegas since being acquired from St. Louis on Sunday.
Smith’s goal came after Carolina tied the score with 7:16 left in the third period as Jordan Staal redirected Brent Burns’ shot from the point.
The Hurricanes’ other goal came from right wing Martin Necas, who has a team-best 53 points. Necas faked out Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and scored from the slot.
Amadio’s assist came in his 100th career game for the Knights.
