Kings 3, Oilers 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Trevor Moore had a hat trick to send Los Angeles past struggling Edmonton.
Viktor Arvidsson assisted on all three goals for the Kings, who have won five of their last six games. Cal Petersen stopped 22 shots.
Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, who have lost five of their last seven games. Stuart Skinner made 29 saves.
Blues 5, Blackhawks 2
CHICAGO — Ryan O’Reilly and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Calle Rosen, Tyler Pitlick and Ivan Barbashev also scored as St. Louis closed out a perfect three-game trip. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves.
The win streak for the Blues (7-8-0) comes in the wake of an ugly eight-game slide, when they were outscored 38-12.
Andreas Athanasiou scored twice for Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom made 30 stops. The Blackhawks (6-7-3) lost for the fourth time in five games.
The teams combined for five goals during a wild second period.
Senators 4, Sabres 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Anton Forsberg made 29 saves and Ottawa snapped a five-game home losing streak with a win over Buffalo.
Alex DeBrincat, Austin Watson, Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators, and Tim Stutzle added an empty-net goal.
Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres, who lost their seventh straight game.
Eric Comrie started in net for Buffalo, but was unable to finish after stopping 22 of 24 shots. Craig Anderson, the longtime former Senators goaltender, came in midway through the second period and finished with 14 saves.
