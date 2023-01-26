Maple Leafs 3, Rangers 2, OT
TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders.
Pontus Holmberg and Timothy Liljegren had the goals in regulation for Toronto (30-11-8). Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots.
Filip Chytil scored twice for New York (26-14-8), and Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves.
Marner weaved his way past all three Rangers skaters in the 3-on-3 extra period after Toronto won the faceoff at center ice. He cut hard across the crease and tucked his 18th goal of the season past an outstretched Shesterkin.
Hurricanes 3, Stars 2, OT
DALLAS — Martin Necas scored 1:34 into overtime to lift Carolina over Dallas in a matchup of division leaders.
Sebastian Aho had a short-handed goal and Brent Burns also scored for the Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference. The game-winner was Necas’ 19th goal this season.
Dallas is still atop the Western Conference, and the Central Division, after its second consecutive 3-2 overtime loss at home. Jason Robertson scored his 33rd goal for the Stars, and 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston got his 13th.
Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen didn’t return after the first intermission because of an upper-body injury. Antti Raanta replaced Andersen and stopped all 15 shots he faced — none in overtime.
Stars goalie Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.
Senators 2, Islanders 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Claude Giroux’s power-play goal in the second period was the game-winner as Ottawa edged New York.
Shane Pinto also scored for the Senators (21-23-3), who halted a two-game skid. Anton Forsberg stopped 21 shots.
Forsberg was pressed into action in the second period after Cam Talbot, who made 14 saves, exited with an injury.
The Islanders (23-22-5) fell to 0-4-2 in their last six games. Brock Nelson scored for New York, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 36 shots.
Blue Jackets 3, Oilers 2, OT
EDMONTON, Alberta — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session.
Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets who have managed to win two of their last three and get five points out of their last possible six.
Derek Ryan and Zach Hyman responded with goals for the Oilers, who saw a six-game winning streak snapped. The Oilers are the only team in the NHL that has been unable to stretch a winning streak to seven games or more in the last 20 years.
Edmonton had some early chances, but it was the Blue Jackets who struck first 12:25 into the opening period when Jenner was able to tip an Adam Boqvist snapshot from the point. Jenner has now scored in three consecutive games, giving him 14 goals on the season.
Kraken 6, Canucks 1
SEATTLE — Oliver Bjorkstrand had his first multigoal game of the season to lead the Seattle Kraken past the Vancouver Canucks for their first win in franchise history over their Pacific Northwest rivals.
Seattle picked up its 28th victory and 61st point in its 47th game of the season, surpassing the win and point totals from the Kraken’s expansion season last year when they managed just 27 victories and 60 points.
And they did it in convincing fashion, thumping the Canucks after losing the first six matchups since joining the NHL.
Bjorkstrand started Seattle’s big night with his eighth of the season at 7:57 of the first period. His second goal came at 16:15 of the second and gave Seattle a 5-0 lead. It was Bjorkstrand’s first multigoal game since Jan. 8, 2022, when he scored a pair for Columbus against New Jersey.
Jared McCann added his team-high 23rd of the season on the power play. Alex Wennberg also scored a power-play goal and Eeli Tolvanen’s one-timer was his sixth goal in 13 games since being picked up by Seattle off waivers.
Ryan Donato added his 12th early in the third period, his fourth goal in the past three games after going eight games without one.
Vince Dunn had two assists and set a career high in points with 36. Jordan Eberle, Adam Larsson, Yanni Gourde and McCann all had two assists.
Martin Jones made 19 saves for Seattle.
