Maple Leafs 2, Devils 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to end Wednesday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs won 2-1 in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed.
John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg scored first-period goals as Toronto became the first team to beat the Devils (16-4) since Washington knocked them off on Oct. 24.
Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored a good goal on a tip in front with 5:08 to play to bring the sellout crowd at the Prudential Center back into the game.
Murray made a half-dozen saves in the final minutes, stopping Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier twice on good chances to preserve the win.
Capitals 3, Flyers 2, OT
WASHINGTON — Sonny Milano tied it with less than three minutes left in regulation and Alex Ovechkin scored the overtime winner for his 790th career goal as Washington topped Philadelphia and snapped a four-game skid.
The Capitals were on track for a fifth straight loss before Milano beat Felix Sandstrom (29 saves) off the rush with 2:58 left in regulation.
Ovechkin scored on a one-timer off a pass from Dylan Strome 1:04 into OT, lifting the Capitals to their first win this season in a game that went past regulation.
Penguins 2, Flames 1, SO
PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove for the deciding goal in the shootout, and Pittsburgh ran its win streak to four games by beating Calgary.
Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell also scored in the tiebreaker for the Penguins, who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games overall. Jan Rutta scored in regulation, and Tristan Jarry made 33 saves for his 100th NHL win.
Dillon Dube scored in the second period for the Flames.
Panthers 5, Bruins 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the second period and Florida snapped Boston’s seven-game winning streak.
The Panthers took advantage of seven power-play chances by scoring three goals with the man-advantage, including two in the second period.
Sam Reinhart and Aaron Ekblad also scored for Florida. Spencer Knight, who spent two seasons at Boston College before joining the Panthers in 2021, made 37 saves in the win.
Islanders 3, Oilers 0
NEW YORK — Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 49 saves and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice early in the second period in New York’s win over Edmonton.
Defenseman Sebastian Aho also scored for the Islanders, who have won two consecutive games and four of six.
Sorokin made nine saves in the first, 17 in the second and 23 more in the third for his second shutout this season and the 12th of his career.
Sabres 6, Blues 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeff Skinner scored twice, with his second capping a three-goal, second-period outburst, and Buffalo snapped St. Louis’ seven-game winning streak.
Minor-league callup Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 34 shots for his fourth career NHL win, and first since Dec. 16.
Rookie Jack Quinn capped the win with two third-period goals, and Victor Olofsson and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, winners of two straight.
Red Wings 3, Predators 0
DETROIT — Ville Husso made 26 saves for his third shutout this season, sending Detroit to the victory.
Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored in Detroit’s third straight win. It was Hronek’s fourth goal in his last three games, and Larkin got his ninth of the season, tying for the team lead.
Kevin Lankinen stopped 26 shots in his first start in nearly two weeks, but the Predators were shut out for the second time this season.
Coyotes 4, Hurricanes 0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves, and Arizona stopped a four-game slide.
Lawson Crouse scored two goals, including an empty-netter, and Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes on the eighth stop of a 14-game road trip. Shayne Gostisbehere and Dylan Guenther each had two assists.
Vejmelka has two shutouts in 13 appearances this season.
Stars 6, Blackhawks 4
DALLAS — Radek Faksa scored with 1:33 remaining, and Dallas erased a three-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes to beat Chicago.
Jason Robertson scored the first goal to tie the Dallas record for points in consecutive games with 13, then finished off Dallas’ five-goal third period with an empty-netter.
The Stars were down 4-1 after Max Domi’s goal 9:37 into the third. Captain Jamie Benn started the rally less than a minute later.
Mason Marchment and Ty Dellandrea scored 14 seconds apart to get the Stars even with six minutes remaining.
Chicago captain Jonathan Toews had his 500th career assist on Murphy’s goal.
Canadiens 3, Blue Jackets 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — David Savard scored the go-ahead goal against his former team early in the third period, sending Montreal past Columbus for its second comeback victory in three games.
Arber Xhekaj and Sean Monahan also had goals in the third for the Canadiens after the first two periods were scoreless. Sam Montembeault made 29 saves as Montreal avenged a road loss to Columbus six days earlier.
Mathieu Olivier scored for the Blue Jackets.
Wild 6, Jets 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as Minnesota took down Winnipeg.
Matt Boldy added a goal and two assists for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to seven games with a power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period. Mason Shaw also scored and defenseman Cam Addison added his first goal of the season.
Kyle Connor had Winnipeg’s goal, a wrister in the second period.
Golden Knights 4, Senators 1
LAS VEGAS — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators.
Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL.
Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves.
Kraken 8, Sharks 5
SEATTLE — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and the surging Seattle Kraken set a team record for goals, overcoming Timo Meier’s hat trick in a victory over the San Jose Sharks.
Playing their second NHL season, the Kraken got goals from seven players to win their third straight. Martin Jones made 22 saves as Seattle moved to 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.
Canucks 4, Avalanche 3
DENVER — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche.
Trailing by a goal entering the third, Shelden Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado’s Cale Makar was called for interference.
Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in his first game against his former team.
