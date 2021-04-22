Blackhawks 5, Predators 4, OT
CHICAGO — Brandon Hagel scored 3:00 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Hagel also had two assists as Chicago beat Nashville for the first time in seven games this season. Pius Suter and Vinnie Hinostroza each had a goal and an assist, and Malcolm Subban made 35 saves.
The Blackhawks trailed 4-1 after Luke Kunin scored 58 seconds into the third. But Hagel closed it out for Chicago when he beat Juuse Saros for his seventh of the season.
The unlikely victory boosted Chicago’s slim playoff hopes in the Central Division. Nashville holds the fourth and last playoff spot with 52 points. Dallas is fifth with 50 points, and Chicago has 49 points.
Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist for the Predators, who face the Blackhawks again on Friday night. Eeli Tolvanen and Colton Sissons also scored, and Saros finished with 25 stops.
Chicago scored three times in 2:51 to erase Nashville’s lead in the third.
Rookie Wyatt Kalynuk took a perfect pass from Patrick Kane and beat Saros from the left slot to make it 4-2 midway through the period. Hinostroza cut the gap to 4-3 with a drive from the slot at 11:13.
Nashville called timeout, but failed to stop Chicago’s momentum. Chicago’s Dominik Kubalik made it 4-all at 12:55, converting Suter’s pass from behind the net.
It was a complete turnaround from most of the first 49 minutes.
Suter scored the game’s first goal, sliding a puck between Saros’ feet 4:14 into the first period. Then Nashville took over.
Wild 4, Coyotes 1
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kirill Kripizov scored a dazzling goal to break Minnesota’s rookie record, Cam Talbot stopped 39 shots and the Wild beat Arizona to stretch their winning streak to five games.
The Wild withstood a big initial flurry by Arizona and an early goal by Christian Dvorak in a tight-checking game. Kevin Fiala and Marcus Foligno each scored to put the Wild up, then Kiprizov deked goalie Darcy Kuemper out of the crease and scored on a wraparound.
It was Kiprizov’s 19th goal, breaking Marian Gaborik’s rookie record.
Golden Knights 5, Sharks 2
LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights became the first NHL team to clinch a playoff berth, beating the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Wednesday night for their eighth straight victory.
Vegas leads the NHL with 33 wins and 68 points.
The Golden Knights improved to 15-1-3 against the Sharks in regular-season meetings — including 7-0-0 this season. Vegas also improved to 18-4-2 at home this season.
Mark Stone Alex Tuch, and Mattias Janmark also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves to improve to 5-0-0 against the Sharks this season and 7-0-1 in his last eight.
Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl scored for San Jose. The Sharks are 0-6-1 in their last seven.
Caanadiens 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Josh Anderson had two goals and the Montreal Canadiens withstood a late push by Edmonton, beating the Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night to split a two-game series.
Tyler Toffoli and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Montreal (20-15-9). Jake Allen made 22 saves as the Canadiens picked up just their third win in nine games. Jeff Petry and Tomas Tatar each had two assists.
Montreal moved eight points clear of the Calgary Flames for the North Division’s fourth and final playoff spot.
Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jesse Puljujarvi added goals for Edmonton (27-16-2). Mike Smith made 27 saves.
