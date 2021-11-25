Bruins 5, Sabres 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle each had a goal and an assist to lead Boston over Buffalo.
Wild 3, Devils 2
NEWARK, N.J. — Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and Minnesota beat New Jersey after arriving late to the arena because of traffic.
Panthers 2, Flyers 1, OT
SUNRISE, Fla. — Aaron Ekblad scored 2:39 into overtime and Florida won its record-tying 11th straight home game to start the season by topping Philadelphia.
After a faceoff win in the 3-on-3 session, Ekblad worked a give-and-go with Jonathan Huberdeau, zipping in the winner from the low slot for his sixth of the season.
Capitals 6, Canadiens 3
WASHINGTON — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his seventh goal and added an assist, Alex Ovechkin had three assists in a game for the first time in nearly four years, and the Washington Capitals cruised to a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Penguins 4, Canucks 1
PITTSBURGH — Tristan Jarry stopped 36 shots to win his fourth straight start and Pittsburgh cruised past reeling Vancouver.
Blue Jackets 3, Jets 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves for his seventh career shutout and Columbus blanked to hand the Jets their fourth consecutive defeat.
N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider and Kevin Rooney each scored twice, and the New York Rangers beat the Islanders.
Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves as the Rangers won for the sixth time in seven games. Ryan Reaves added two assists.
Red Wings 4, Blues 2
DETROIT — Adam Erne scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, streaking rookie Lucas Raymond got his eighth of the season and Detroit beat St. Louis.
Golden Knights 5, Predators 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist, and Vegas beat Nashville.
Jonas Rondbjerg, Adam Brooks and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas, and Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots.
Kraken 2, Hurricanes 1
SEATTLE — Marcus Johansson beat Frederik Andersen with a wrist shot with 3:08 remaining, Philipp Grubauer made 35 saves and the Seattle Kraken beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1.
Oilers 5, Coyotes 3
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had two goals and two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Arizona Coyotes 5-3.
Sharks 6, Senators 3
SAN JOSE — Timo Meier scored the go-ahead goal with 8:42 remaining and added two assists as the San Jose Sharks handed the Ottawa Senators their third straight loss, 6-3. Matt Nieto, Tomas Hertl, Nick Bonino, Logan Couture and Jacob Middleton also scored for San Jose.
