Senators 3, Flames 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Rookie Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves, Chris Tierney broke a third-period tie and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Wednesday to sweep the two-game set.
Gustavsson beat the Flames 2-1 on Monday night in his first NHL start. Last in the all-Canadan North Division at 12-20-3, the Senators have earned a least a point in five straight games (3-0-2), and are 5-2 against Calgary this season.
Rookie Josh Norris tied it with at 4:48 of the third with his third goal in four games, Tierney gave Ottawa the lead with 7:59 left, and Nikita Zaitsev added an empty-netter.
Mark Giordano scored for Calgary, and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves. The Flames dropped to 15-16-3.
On the go-ahead goal, fatigued Flames defenseman Noah Hanafin — who played a 3:12 shift thanks to Ottawa’s pressure — failed to clear the puck out of Calgary’s zone, and Tierney fired a rebound off a Thomas Chabot shot past Markstrom.
Ottawa tied it when Evgenii Dadonov won the puck on the forecheck behind the Calgary net thanks to some strong forechecking. Dadonov put the puck in front for Norris to beat Markstrom for his eighth goal of the season.
Penguins 5, Sabres 2
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby picked up his 13th goal of the season, Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins push Buffalo’s winless streak to 15 games and counting with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night.
Evan Rodrigues, Kris Letang, John Marino and Zach Aston-Reese scored also for the Penguins, who recovered from a sluggish three-game set against New Jersey in which they managed just one victory by pouncing on the undermanned and overmatched Sabres.
Buffalo goalie Dustin Tokarski, making his first NHL start in more than five years with Carter Hutton out due to a lower-body injury, finished with 37 saves and kept the Sabres in it until late in the second period, when Marino and Aston-Reese scored just over 2 minutes apart to give the Penguins all the cushion required.
Sharks 4, Kings 2
SAN JOSE — Martin Jones made 42 saves to stymie Los Angeles for a second straight game, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Kings 4-2 on Wednesday night.
Jones followed up a 41-save performance in a 2-1 win Monday with another sharp effort for his first back-to-back games with at least 40 saves in six seasons with the Sharks. After getting pulled five times in his first 15 starts this year, Jones has allowed just five goals on 147 shots in his past four.
Evander Kane scored twice, and Rudolfs Balcers and Tomas Hertl also scored to give the Sharks a sweep of the two-game series.
Alex Iafallo and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen made 24 saves. Los Angeles has lost five of seven.
Jets 5, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Andrew Copp scored four goals to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.
Copp had a pair of power-play goals in the second period and two more goals in the third to give the Jets (20-11-2) their second-straight win over the Canucks.
Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets.
Nils Hoglander scored for the Canucks.
Connor Hellebuyck stopped 38 shots for Winnipeg. Thatcher Demko had 31 saves for the Canucks (16-18-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.