Calgary at Vancouver, postponed
The Vancouver Canucks’ game against the Calgary Flames has been postponed by the NHL because of the league’s COVID-19 protocol.
Vancouver had two players and a member of its coaching staff enter the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. The league said it would provide another update on Thursday.
Sabres 6, Flyers 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Linus Ullmark stopped 31 shots and the Buffalo Sabres snapped an 18-game skid — the NHL’s longest in 17 years — with a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.
Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was the first off the bench as the final horn sounded and led a line of Sabres players high-fiving Ullmark in an arena without fans.
It was the first win for Buffalo since a 4-1 victory at New Jersey on Feb. 23, and ended an 0-15-3 streak. The slump was tied for the league’s 14th longest, and worst since the Pittsburgh Penguins had a 0-17-1 stretch during the 2003-04 season.
The Sabres also snapped a 0-9-2 home skid, one short of matching a franchise record set during the 1990-91 season. Buffalo won for just the third time at home, and first since a 4-3 shootout win over the Devils on Jan. 30.
Steven Fogarty scored his first career goal and added an assist, and defenseman Brandon Montour sealed the win by scoring short-handed goals 37 seconds apart, the first into an empty net.
Maple Leafs 3, Jets 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 24th goal and goaltender Jack Campbell stayed unbeaten this season and the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Wednesday to extend their lead atop the North Division to three points.
Adding to the Jets woes, captain Blake Wheeler did not play after the first period. There was no immediate word on a reason for his absence.
The teams meet again Friday at Bell MTS Place as Toronto continues its four-game road trip.
Avalanche 9, Coyotes 3
DENVER — Joonas Donskoi scored three times during Colorado’s five-goal first period, and the Avalanche beat the Coyotes in front of home fans for the first time this season.
The team invited frontline and health-care workers, first responders, players’ families and employees into Ball Arena. The last time the Avs played in front of a home crowd was on March 11, 2020 — just before the league halted the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andre Burakovsky and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored in a wild first period that included Arizona goals by Michael Bunting and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
Gabriel Landeskog finished with two goals, Mikko Rantanen added another and Burakovsky scored his second with 3:11 remaining on an assist by Donskoi.
Kings 4, Golden Knights 2
LAS VEGAS — Lias Andersson scored in his first game back after missing more than a month, helping the Kings stop a three-game skid.
Andreas Athanasiou, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen improved to 4-1-0 against Vegas after stopping 40 shots. Peterson has both of Los Angeles’ wins over Vegas this season.
William Karlsson and Shea Theodore scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves.
Sharks 4, Wild 2
SAN JOSE — Rudolfs Balcers and Ryan Donato scored in the second period, and San Jose completed a two-game sweep of Minnesota.
The Sharks followed a shootout win on Monday with another strong performance against a team they are chasing in the standings.
Nikolai Knyzhov also scored his first career goal and Evander Kane had an empty-netter for the Sharks. Martin Jones made 26 saves for San Jose.
Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves. The Wild are winless in their last five road games.
