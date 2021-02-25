Lightning 3, Hurricanes 0
TAMPA, Fla. — Ross Colton scored in his NHL debut and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night in the third of four straight games between the teams.
Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow also scored, and Alex Killorn had two assists. Vasilevskiy had his 22nd career shutout and first since March 2020 against Montreal.
Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves for the Hurricanes after shutting out the Lightning in his previous start. Carolina has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.
The teams will finish the series Thursday night in Tampa. They split the first two games in Raleigh.
Colton put Tampa Bay on the board on his first career shot on goal during his second career shift. As Victor Hedman cut down the right wing side and circled behind the net, Colton whittled his way to the top of the crease where he was able to push the puck under the pads of Nedeljkoviv at 6:43.
Stars 3, Panthers 0
SUNRISE, Fla. — Anton Khudobin made 43 saves for his second shutout of the season, leading the Dallas Stars to a 3-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night that ended their six-game winless streak.
Defensemen John Klingberg, Esa Lindell and Joel Kiviranta scored for the Stars, who are 1-3-3 in their last seven. They hadn’t won since beating Columbus on the road 6-3 on Feb. 2.
Maple Leafs 2, Flames 1, OT
TORONTO — William Nylander tied it with 1:28 left in regulation and scored 1:06 into overtime to give the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.
Michael Hutchinson stopped 21 shots in his second consecutive start with Frederik Andersen out with a lower-body ailment. Auston Matthews had two assists to help Toronto split the two-game series and improve to 15-4-2.
Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary with 3:27 left in the third.
David Rittich made 37 saves in his second straight start with Jacob Markstrom sidelined by an upper-body injury. He beat the Maple Leafs 3-0 on Monday night.
Flyers 4, Rangers 3
PHILADELPHIA — James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere each scored a power-play goal and Claude Giroux had three assists in his return from a COVID-19 absence to lead the Philadelphia Flyers over the New York Rangers 4-3.
Chris Kreider scored a hat trick for the Rangers on three tap-ins in front.
Giroux, the Flyers’ captain, sat out two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus and missed their loss Sunday to Boston at Lake Tahoe. The 33-year-old Giroux played as though he never lost a step during his layoff and helped set up goals for Erik Gustafsson and Gostisbehere in the first period to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead.
Coyotes 4, Ducks 3, SO
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak scored in a shootout and Arizona overcame a three-goal deficit for the second straight game to beat Anaheim.
Arizona came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat Anaheim 4-3 in a testy, fight-filled game Monday night.
The Ducks had a three-goal lead in the second period of the rematch on goals by Max Comtois, Max Jones and Josh Mahura. The Coyotes again revved it up late, pulling to 3-2 on goals by Tyler Pitlick and Jakob Chychrun less than two minutes apart in the third period. Phil Kessel tied it with 3:21 left in regulation.
Wild 6, Avalanche 2
DENVER — Nico Sturm scored twice, Kaapo Kahkonen made 30 saves and Minnesota beat Colorado for its fourth straight victory.
Mats Zuccarello, Zach Parise, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, who finished 4-1 on their road swing.
J.T. Compher and Nazem Kadri scored for Colorado.
Kings 2, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS — Alex Iafallo and Andreas Athanasiou scored in the second period and Los Angeles beat St. Louis for its sixth consecutive victory.
Cal Petersen made 35 saves, improving to 3-0-1 in his last four starts.
Oskar Sundqvist scored late in the third for the Blues. They are 1-5-1 in their last seven home games.
