Bruins 5, Capitals 2
WASHINGTON — David Pastrnak had a goal and three assists, captain Patrice Bergeron scored and the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Pastrnak assisted on Bergeron’s goal on a power play with the initial shot that turned into a juicy rebound and set up Taylor Hall with a perfect pass into the middle of the ice to put Boston up 3-0. Washington scored twice before Pastrnak took the shot that turned into David Krejci’s sealing goal with 3:43 left.
Krejci also had two assists in his return to the NHL after playing last season in his native Czech Republic and participating in the Olympics.
Jim Montgomery won his Bruins coaching debut, his first game behind the bench as an NHL head coach since Dec. 7, 2019, with the Dallas Stars, who fired him for unprofessional conduct. He sought and received help for alcohol abuse, spent time as an assistant in St. Louis and is getting another chance with Boston.
Linus Ullmark made 33 saves for Boston. Hampus Lindholm scored an empty-netter with 1:05 left.
Anthony Mantha and Conor Sheary scored for Washington. Darcy Kuemper struggled a bit in his Capitals debut less than three months since backstopping Colorado to the Stanley Cup. He allowed four goals on 29 shots.
Hurricanes 4, Blue Jackets 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and Carolina beat Columbus in their opener.
Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, and Frederik Andersen made 31 saves .
Patrick Laine had the Columbus goal, giving the Blue Jackets a brief second-period lead.
Frederik Andersen made 31 saves for the Hurricanes.
Columbus turned to Daniil Tarasov as the surprise opening-night starter because top netminder Elvis Merzilikins was ill. Tarasov, who appeared in his fifth NHL game, made 39 saves.
The Hurricanes would like to churn out another stellar opening stretch. They won their first nine games last season.
Necas began his points-producing spree by assisting on Skjei’s go-ahead goal with 1:30 to play in the second period. The Hurricanes were in transition, but Skjei spotted up inside the blueline and Necas delivered a pass back to him to set up the shot.
Necas then scored 6:29 into the third period off a rebound. Less than three minutes later, he recorded the primary assist on Svechnikov’s goal.
Laine scored the first goal 11 seconds into the second period following a Carolina turnover. He has 10 goals in 20 career games against Carolina.
Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3
MONTREAL — Josh Anderson scored with 19 seconds left to lift Montreal past Toronto in the opener for both teams.
Cole Caufield scored twice and Sean Monahan had his first goal for the Canadiens after coming over in an offseason deal with Calgary. Jake Allen stopped Alexander Kerfoota onb a penalty shot and finished with 29 saves.
Alexander Kerfoot was given the penalty shot when Arber Xhekaj held the center on a breakaway. Under a rain of boos, Kerfoot skated down the ice only to be denied by Allen.
Micheal Bunting, Dennis Malgin and William Nylander scored for Toronto, and Toronto, Matt Murray made 19 saves.
Monahan gave Montreal its first lead of the game when he grabbed a loose puck in the slot and beat Murray with 2:30 left. Nylander tied it with 1:50 remaining.
Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 2
DENVER — Mikko Rantanen and his teammates logged a lot of extra ice time in the opener.
Well worth it, of course, to take part in the emotion-stirring, banner-raising ceremony before the game that lasted 20 or so minutes.
Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin each scored two power-play goals, Rantanen had four assists and the fast-skating Colorado Avalanche began their Stanley Cup title defense with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.
Shortly after raising their newest banner to the rafters, the Avalanche went to work. Andrew Cogliano scored Colorado’s first goal of the season, the only goal in the game that wasn’t on the power play. Nathan MacKinnon, fresh off a new lucrative contract, contributed two assists, while new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stopped 15 shots.
“Our championship team is in the rafters forever,” said Rantanen, who turned in the 12th four-point night of his career. “You don’t think about it too much (now), but I think we will appreciate it later.”
Jonathan Toews and Max Domi had goals as Luke Richardson made his coaching debut for the Blackhawks. Petr Mrazek finished with 30 saves against an Avalanche team that won the title last season by dethroning Tampa Bay in six games.
“Obviously it’s special to see that banner go up there, to contribute to history,” Toews said. “But I think once the puck drops the attitude is it’s behind you and nobody really cares. You got to go out there and try to win the game.”
Colorado moved defending Stanley Cup champions to 60-26-16 in openers.
The crowd was revved up well before the puck even dropped.
The appetizer: A highlight video of Colorado’s run to the franchise’s third Stanley Cup title. Then, some music as Mark Hoppus of the Blink-182 led a sing-along of the band’s tune “All The Small Things,” which became an anthem for the Avalanche.
Oilers 5, Canucks 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had three goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers overcame an early 3-0 deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3.
Leon Draisaitl added a goal and two assists and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers in the opener for both teams. Jack Campbell made 33 saves.
Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Andrei Kuzmenko — in his NHL debut — scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots.
Pettersson and Miller scored in an early 51-second span and Kuzmenko made it 3-0 39 seconds into the second on a power play. He’s the first player in Canucks history to score a power-play goal in his debut.
Edmonton got on the board 4:12 into the second when Draisaitl took a deflected pass at the side of the net and slammed it past Demko on a power play.
The Oilers pulled within a goal with another power-play goal with 5:59 left in the second on a three-way passing play from Zach Hyman to Draisaitl and then to McDavid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.