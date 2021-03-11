Wild 4, Golden Knights 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Joel Eriksson Ek had his second career two-goal game and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota’s league-worst power play, leading the Wild to a 4-3 victory over the West Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.
Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 24 shots to win his eighth consecutive start for Minnesota, extending his franchise rookie record despite surrendering a hat trick to Dylan Coghlan for the first three goals of his career. Coghlan scored with 6 minutes left and then with the extra attacker with 2:10 remaining.
Carson Soucy scored Minnesota’s third goal of the third period during a rare stumble by Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped 25 shots before being pulled for Logan Thompson’s NHL debut about halfway through the final frame. Fleury entered the night ranked third in the league in both goals-against average and save percentage.
Eriksson Ek scored 19 seconds into the game after intercepting a clearing attempt, but Coghlan answered with his first career goal only 83 seconds later.
The tie lasted until Kaprizov padded his NHL rookie points lead early in the third, 25 seconds after Nicolas Hague was called for hooking on Mats Zuccarello. After Fleury denied a slap shot by Zuccarello and Nick Bjugstad kept alive the rebound, Kaprizov knocked in the puck for his seventh goal of the season.
The 23-year-old Russian dropped to one knee, pumped his arm and banged his shoulder against the glass to celebrate the end of an eight-game, 0-for-20 slide by his team’s power play. Kaprizov has 20 points in 24 games for the Wild, whose last power-play goal was on Feb. 22 at San Jose. They are 2 for 29 at home this season.
The Wild (15-8-1), who beat the Golden Knights (16-6-1) here on Monday, are two points behind them with St. Louis (15-8-4) in between. Minnesota is 9-2-1 in its last 12 games.
Oilers 7, Senators 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and two assists, leading Edmonton to the victory.
Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists for Edmonton, which earned its third straight win. Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist, and Jujhar Khaira and James Neal also scored. Tyson Barrie had three assists.
Draisaitl’s third career hat trick helped the Oilers improve to 6-0-0 against the Senators this season. The teams finish their three-game series on Friday night.
Matt Murray stopped 29 shots for Ottawa, and Evgenii Dadonov spoiled Mike Smith’s shutout bid midway through the third period. It was Dadonov's 100th career goal.
Avalanche 2, Coyotes 1, OT
DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog scored 4:22 into overtime and Philipp Grubauer made 13 saves, sending Colorado to the win.
Landeskog circled through the Coyotes end and sent a wrist shot over Antti Raanta for his seventh of the season.
The Avalanche settled for a split during the two-game series in Denver even though they outshot the Coyotes by an 81-28 margin.
Colorado limited the Coyotes to 14 shots on Wednesday. It’s the 14th straight game the Avalanche have allowed less than 30 shots, which tied a franchise record.
Brandon Saad scored 1:23 into the game, but Raanta settled in and was difficult to solve. He made 44 saves.
Nick Schmaltz scored for the Coyotes.
Kings 5, Ducks 1
ANAHEIM — Adrian Kempe scored two goals and Troy Grosenick made 33 saves in his first NHL appearance in nearly 6 1/2 years, leading the Kings to the victory.
Captain Anze Kopitar, Andreas Anthanasiou and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Kings, who beat Anaheim for the first time in three tries this season and split two Freeway Faceoff meetings over the past three days with their Southern California rivals.
Canadiens 5, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Jesper Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist, and Corey Perry, Shea Weber, Jeff Petry and Phillip Danault also scored for the Canadiens. Tyler Toffoli added two assists.
Brock Boeser had the lone goal for Vancouver with a rocket during a second-period power play.
Carey Price had 23 saves for the Canadiens and Thatcher Demko stopped 40 of 45 shots for Vancouver.
