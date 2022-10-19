Flyers 3, Lightning 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers’ third straight comeback win to open the season.
Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay.
Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover at 12:44 of the third.
Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and extended his season-opening goal streak to four games for the Lightning, who had their 10-game winning streak against the Flyers halted.
Stamkos has six goals during the second-longest goal streak to start a season in team history. Nikita Kucherov holds the franchise record with seven, set in 2017-18.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves for the Lightning, who opened the season dropping two of three on the road.
Stamkos opened the scoring with a pair of power-play goals 2:47 apart early in the second. The first came at 1:25 off a nifty drop pass by Vladislav Namestnikov.
Kucherov assisted on both Stamkos goals as the Lightning captain moved past Jeremy Roenick into 25th place on the all-time power-play goal list with 185.
Blue Jackets 4, Canucks 3, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and Columbus beat Vancouver for its first victory of the season.
The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start a season.
Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist for Columbus, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 32 shots for Columbus, which had lost its first three games. Elias Pettersson scored his 100th career goal and added an assist, and Bo Horvat scored twice for the Canucks.
Vancouver got on the board at 7:51 of the first with Horvat’s short-handed one-timer off a pass from Pettersson with 13 seconds left in Curtis Lazar’s roughing penalty. Pettersson followed at 11:11, burying a rebound from inside the right circle for his third goal in four games.
But as it has in every game this season, the Vancouver lead eventually evaporated.
Danforth put the Blue Jackets on the board at 15:42 of the second, beating Martin over the left shoulder, and Werenski pulled them even at 6:18 of the third, finishing a cross-crease pass from Boone Jenner.
Vancouver pulled ahead again 41 seconds later with Horvat’s dribbler before Gaudreau skated in to beat Martin with a wraparound at 9:27 of the third.
Islanders 5, Sharks 2
NEW YORK — Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice to help New York beat San Jose, pushing the Sharks’ season-opening losing streak to five.
Anders Lee, Zach Parise and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves for his first victory of the season.
Nico Sturm and Evgeny Svechnikov scored for San Jose. James Reimer made 40 saves in the second game of a four-game trip.
Senators 7, Bruins 5
OTTAWA, Ontario — Claude Giroux opened the scoring in his Ottawa homecoming and the Senators outscored Boston for their first victory of the season and the Bruins’ first loss.
The 34-year-old Giroux signed with the Senators as a free agent in the offseason. He spent part of his childhood in Ottawa and has returned to the area for summers.
Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle each had a goal and two assists for Ottawa. Mark Kastelic, Shane Pinto and Artem Zub also scored, and Anton Forsberg stopped 26 shots.
The Bruins dropped to 3-1. David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron each had a goal and two assists each, and David Krejci, Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer also scored.
Sabres 4, Oilers 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Eric Comrie made 46 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and J.J. Peterka scored for Buffalo. The Sabres improved to 2-1.
Dahlin joined Lindy Ruff as the second defenseman in franchise history to score in each of the first three games in a season.
Darnell Nurse and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had goals for Oilers. They are 1-2.
Buffalo took a 2-1 lead 46 seconds into the second period when Thompson danced around defenders and made a nice move at the net to slide the puck past goalie Stuart Skinner.
The Sabres made it 3-1 early in the second when Vinnie Hinostroza sprang Peterka for a breakaway and he put it through Skinner’s legs.
Flames 3, Golden Knights 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Mikael Backlund broke a tie with 4:29 left in the Calgary Flames’ 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.
Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli also scored and Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves to help the Flames improve to 3-0 and drop Vegas to 3-1.
Jonathan Huberdeau, acquired in an offseason trade with Florida, assisted on Calgary’s first two goals. Kadri, signed as a free agent in August, had an assist.
William Carrier and Brett Howden scored their first goals of the season for Vegas. Logan Thompson stopped 37 in his hometown.
After the Flames killed off a pair of hooking minors in the third period, Backlund netted the winner. Blake Coleman collected the puck off the glass and shoveled it out front to Backlund on Thompson’s doorstep.
Vegas newcomer Phil Kessel played his 986th consecutive NHL game, leaving him three back of Philadelphia defenseman Keith Yandle’s record set in April.
