Penguins 4, Rangers 2
PITTSBURGH — Kasperi Kapanen got his fourth goal in his last five games and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who went 4-1 on their homestand to gain ground in the hyper-competitive East Division. Sidney Crosby’s empty-net goal with 32 seconds to go helped Pittsburgh escape.
Tristan Jarry finished with 33 saves — including a couple of scrambling stops on his belly in the final minutes to preserve a one-goal lead. He improved to 8-3 in his last 11 starts.
New York defenseman Jack Johnson — making his first appearance in Pittsburgh since the Penguins released him during the offseason — scored his first goal in more than a year. Ryan Strome picked up his ninth with a power-play score early in the third period. Keith Kinkaid made 23 stops while withstanding an early barrage but eventually wore down as the Rangers dropped their second straight.
Islanders 2, Bruins 1, SO
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Anthony Beauvillier scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win.
Brock Nelson scored in regulation for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 shots as Barry Trotz became the third coach in NHL history to reach 1,700 games behind the bench. New York beat Boston for the fourth time in four meetings this season.
The Islanders also improved to 11-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum, remaining the league’s only team without a regulation loss at home.
David Pastrnak scored for Boston, which lost its second straight and fell to 3-5-2 in its last 10 games. Jaroslav Halak finished with 26 saves.
Flyers 5, Sabres 4, SO
PHILADELPHIA — Shaye Gostisbehere tied the game late in regulation, Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick scored shootout goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night.
The NHL-worst Buffalo Sabres lost their eighth straight game (0-7-1).
The Flyers rallied from a 3-1 hole to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. Gostisbehere ripped one from the point on one knee past Jonas Johansson with 5:46 left in the third to make it 4-all.
The Sabres lost without Jack Eichel. Buffalo’s captain is out with an unspecified injury, though he favored his neck after being checked into the end boards over the weekend. With a league-low six wins, Buffalo is in jeopardy of extending its playoff drought to an NHL-record matching 10th season.
Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patric Hornqvist and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals in the second period, Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Juho Lammikko and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers, who have won three of their last four games.
Michael Del Zotto and Oliver Bjorkstrand had goals for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 29 shots. Columbus has lost five of the last seven.
Lammikko got his third goal of the season 4:59 into the game when he got in front of trailing Columbus defender Gabriel Carlsson and beat Korpisalo between the pads. Hornqvist got credit for a power-play goal early in the second when he deflected in Aaron Ekblad’s slap shot from the right circle.
Del Zotto got Columbus on the board later in the second off a nice spin move and perfect feed from Eric Robinson.
Hurricanes 3, Predators 2, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jordan Staal scored his second goal of the game with 34.9 seconds left in overtime to give Carolina a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night and extend the Hurricanes’ winning streak to six games.
Staal scored unassisted in the extra period, carrying the puck into the zone and beating Nashville’s Pekka Rinne to give the Hurricanes their first six-game streak in 10 years.
Capitals 5, Devils 4, OT
WASHINGTON — Jakub Vrana scored his second goal of the game in overtime to help the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 Tuesday night after squandering a three-goal lead.
Washington has won six of seven games, including two in a row since Tom Wilson was suspended for hitting Boston’s Brandon Carlo in the head, but New Jersey earned a point with a dominant third period that featured a 16-5 shot disparity. The Capitals went up 4-1 before the Devils tilted the ice, scoring three consecutive goals to force OT.
Jets 4, Maple Leafs 3
TORONTO — Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the North Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.
Andrew Copp had a goal and an assist and Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Mason Appleton also scored for Winnipeg. Neal Pionk finished with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had two for the Jets, who trail the Maple Leafs by five points in the standings with two games in hand.
Lightning 4, Red Wings 3, OT
DETROIT — Blake Coleman scored 2:17 into overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.
Coleman’s goal was set up by Tyler Johnson, who also scored, on a 2-on-1 rush to extend the defending Stanley Cup champions season-high point streak to nine games.
Detroit’s Dylan Larkin had a tiebreaking goal midway through the second period, and the rebuilding team kept the lead against the NHL power for 20-plus minutes. Erik Cernak pulled Tampa Bay into a 3-all tie 9:40 into the third.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for the Central Division-leading Lightning. Thomas Greiss made 25 saves for the last-place Red Wings.
Stars 6, Blackhawks 1
DALLAS — Joel Kiviranta scored 100 seconds in and added an assist, rookie Jason Robertson had four assists for his first four-point game and the Dallas Stars dominated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Tuesday night.
Joe Pavelski got his team-best 13th goal for the Stars. Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and defensemen Jamie Oleksiak, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell also scored. Anton Khudobin stopped 21 shots for Dallas, which has won two of three by a combined 11-1 after dropping four straight games.
Mattias Janmark scored for the Blackhawks, who have allowed six goals each in losing their last two games. Malcolm Subban made 31 saves.
Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane played his 1,000th NHL game nine days after scoring his 400th career goal.
Kiviranta’s third goal came at 1:40 of the first period on a one-timer on the rush after taking a pass from Hintz.
Oleksiak also scored his third of the season, gathering a rebound in the low slot off a wrist shot by Jamie Benn at 15:10 of the first. Benn’s assist was his 700th career point.
Janmark whistled a one-timer from the right circle high on the short side for his ninth goal to pull Chicago to 2-1 at 1:43 of the second. But the Stars took control midway through the period with a power-play goal from Klingberg at 7:25 for his fourth, Pavelski’s breakway at 9:55 on an outlet pass from Robertson and Lindell’s wrist shot from near the blue line at 11:25 for his third this season.
Hintz slapped at a puck in midair near the crease to score his sixth at 6:46 of the third period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.