Kings 3, Canadiens 2, OT
MONTREAL — Adrian Kempe scored on a sweeping move at 3:39 of overtime and the Los Angeles Kings extended their winning streak to six games with a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
"For (Kempe) to be able to control the puck, get across the net like that and make that, it's huge," Kings goaltender Cal Peterson said. "He's one of the guys that we count on in those overtime situations.
"He has plenty of handling moves like that so we count on him to do that and he comes through."
Brendan Lemieux and Alex Iafallo also scored. Petersen made 33 saves for the Kings, whose winning streak is currently the longest one in the league.
Ben Chiarot and Jake Evans tallied for Montreal, which fell to 3-11-1. Jake Allen made 31 saves.
Kempe's fifth goal of the season was a great individual effort and it extended his goal scoring streak to four games. He took a drop pass from Andreas Athanasiou near his own blue line, skated into the Montreal zone, circle the net and then did a complete circle around the Canadiens' zone. When he got to the blue line, he put on a burst of speed, skated around Evans, cut to the net and beat Allen to the corner of the net.
It was former Canadien Phillip Danault's first game back at the Bell Centre since signing with the Kings as a free agent.
Chiarot opened the scoring at 15:03 of the first period off a scramble.
Los Angeles pulled even at 4:56 of the second period when Lemieux beat Allen with a powerful shot in the top left corner.
The Kings took a 2-1 lead six seconds into the third period. Iafallo broke down the side after the opening faceoff and fooled Allen with a wrist shot.
Evans tied the game at 13:22 of the third after beating defenseman Tobias Bjornfoot with a nifty move near the faceoff circle.
"We obviously wanted the two points," said head coach Dominique Ducharme. "They took an early lead in the third period but we came back with a big goal from Jake (Evans). We had good chances around the net in the third period with (Mike Hoffman) and (Nick Suzuki) but we need to be difference-makers in those moments."
Los Angeles was coming off a 5-1 victory in Toronto a night earlier.
"(The) good thing for us is that we found a way to win on back-to-back nights," said Kings head coach Todd McLellan. "The gas tank was running low but there was enough in it to win."
Ducks 3, Canucks 2, OT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Troy Terry scored 3:52 into overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.
Cam Fowler and Isac Lundestrom scored in regulation for the Ducks, who extended their win streak to five games.
J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson had third-period goals for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser assisted on both goals.
Anaheim's John Gibson made 41 saves. Jaroslav Halak had 28 saves for the Canucks in his third start of the season.
Each team had prime chances in overtime, forcing Gibson and Halak to perform acrobatic saves before Terry finally broke the stalemate.
Pettersson scored with 55 seconds left in regulation, taking a moment to settle a puck before rifling a shot from the faceoff dot to tie the score at 2-2.
The Canucks were short-handed at the time, with Conor Garland sitting in the penalty box after Halak was called for tripping Ryan Getzlaf. Halak was then pulled to give Vancouver a full five-man attack with less than a minute to go.
Miller scuttled Gibson's shutout attempt 13:29 into the third, finally beating the Ducks netminder with a wrist shot from inside the blue line. His sixth goal of the season came on Vancouver's 36th shot of the game.
An unlucky bounce turned into Anaheim's second goal 9:15 into the third period.
Halak stopped Lundestrom's shot from in tight but the rebound hit Miller at the top of the crease. The Canucks forward appeared to pull the puck off the line and both sides continue to play for about a minute before the horn sounded.
An official explained that, after a review, it was determined that the puck had fully crossed the goal line, resulting in a 2-0 lead for the Ducks.
The Ducks took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, despite being outshot 13-8.
Anaheim opened the scoring after Hughes was called for tripping Adam Henrique. Fowler blasted a shot from the top of the faceoff circle that beat Halak on the glove side at 11:18.
Terry registered an assist on the play to extend his point streak to a league-leading 12 games. He has nine goals and seven assists over the stretch.
Anaheim went 1 for 4 on the power play Tuesday, while Vancouver went scoreless on two opportunities.
Hurricanes 2, Lightning 1, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Martin Necas scored from the left circle 3:26 into overtime and Carolina won its 10th game of the season.
Carolina also got a goal from Teuvo Teravainen.
The Hurricanes (10-1-1) set a team record for the fewest games to reach 10 wins. Carolina had its season-opening, nine-game winning streak end Saturday in a 5-2 loss at Florida.
Devils 7, Panthers 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat Florida 7-3 Tuesday night, handing the Panthers a second-straight loss in regulation after they went 11 games without one.
Andreas Johnsson scored twice and defenseman P.K. Subban had the go-ahead goal as the Devils had their biggest offensive output of the season. Nico Hischier, Pavel Zacha, Ty Smith and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Devils, who are off to a 6-3-2 start.
Bruins 3, Senators 2
BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and Boston held on to beat short-handed Ottawa.
Brad Marchand and Derek Forbort also scored for the Bruins.
The Senators, who canceled practice Monday for precautionary reasons, were without five players and an assistant coach who have been placed on the COVID protocol list.
Red Wings 4, Oilers 2
DETROIT — Vladislav Namestnikov scored in the first and second period, leading Detroit past Edmonton.
The Oilers had won nine of their first 10 games for the first time in franchise history. They went 0 for 2 on the power play after becoming the first team since Pittsburgh in 2007 to open a season with a power-play goal in 10 straight games.
Blues 3, Jets 2, SO
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Ryan O’Reilly was the only scorer in the shootout and St. Louis beat Winnipeg.
Eight skaters took shots in the contest, with O’Reilly beating Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who finished with 31 saves.
Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and assist, and Jordan Kyrou also scored for St. Louis. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made 39 stops.
Blackhawks 3, Penguins 2, SO
CHICAGO — Marc-Andre Fleury made 42 saves and then two more stops in the shootout, and Chicago won again under interim coach Derek King, topping Pittsburgh.
King took over after Jeremy Colliton was fired Saturday following a 1-9-2 start for a team that began the season with playoff aspirations.
Seth Jones and Jujhar Khaira scored in regulation for Chicago. Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat converted their shootout opportunities.
Sharks 4, Flames 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Logan Couture’s third-period goal proved to be the winner and the San Jose Sharks beat the Calgary Flames 4-1.
Tomas Hertl and Jonathan Dahlen added empty-net goals and Alexander Barabanov also scored for San Jose. Brent Burns had two assists.
Sharks goalie Adin Hill, who played minor and Junior A hockey in Calgary, stopped 37 shots.
Golden Knights 4, Kraken 2
LAS VEGAS — Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith scored 46 seconds apart early in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights over the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Tuesday night.
It was the second meeting of the NHL’s two newest franchises. Vegas beat Seattle on opening night, 4-3.
