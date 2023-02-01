Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 3, OT
The win extended Washington’s lead over Pittsburgh for fourth place in the Metropolitan Division to three points.
Trevor van Riemsdyk scored twice, Garnet Hathaway added a goal and Kuznetsov also contributed an assist. Charlie Lindgren stopped 31 shots.
Andrew Peeke, Eric Robinson and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Columbus, which has lost three straight and seven of its last nine to remain in last place in the NHL. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots.
Hathaway gave Washington the lead 5:06 into the first period. Van Riemsdyk made it 2-0 with 5:32 remaining before Peeke cut the lead in half 12 seconds later.
The teams traded goals in the second, with van Riemsdyk scoring his second at 8:26 and Robinson getting Columbus within one 2 ½ minutes later.
Gaudreau’s goal at 12:44 of the third knotted the score 3-3.
Senators 5, Canadiens 4
MONTREAL — Brady Tkachuk scored at 18:41 of the third period to lift the Ottawa Senators to a win over the Montreal Canadiens.
The surging Senators will head into the NHL All-Star break with a sense of accomplishment, having extended their winning streak to four games.
Tim Stutzle scored two goals and added two assists, while Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux also found the back of the net for the visitors.
Anton Forsberg made 28 saves.
Rafael Harvey-Pinard kept the Canadiens in the game with two third-period goals. Kirby Dach and Mike Hoffman also scored for Montreal, which dropped its fourth in a row.
Jake Allen made 24 saves for the Canadiens and kept the dreaded Reverse Retro curse going as they hold a 0-6-1 record wearing light blue.
During the morning skate, Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said he wanted his team to “respect the day and not jump straight into the (All-Star) break.” However, the Senators were the ones with a hot start scoring two goals on their first three shots.
