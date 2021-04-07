Bruins 4, Flyers 2
PHILADELPHIA — Patrice Bergeron recorded a hat trick and reached 900 career points, and Brad Marchand’s short-handed goal led the Boston Bruins to a win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Marchand’s goal midway through the third period helped put more distance between the Bruins and Flyers for the final playoff spot in the East Division.
Sabres 5, Devils 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored and set up the winning goal by Casey Mittelstadt as the Buffalo Sabres snapped a 10-game road winless streak with a win over the New Jersey Devils.
Ramus Asplund, Brandon Montour and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for the Sabres, who recently snapped an 18-game winless streak.
Hurricanes 5, Panthers 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jordan Staal scored twice, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied with four goals in the third period to beat the Florida Panthers.
Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal against his former team and assisted on Dougie Hamilton’s tying goal early in the third, also on the power play.
Rangers 8, Penguins 4
NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, Adam Fox had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Colin Blackwell, Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to four games (3-0-1).
Blue Jackets 4, Lightning 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zac Dalpe scored for the first time in 4½ years, Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Max Domi and Jack Roslovic each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets.
Islanders 1, Capitals 0
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brock Nelson scored with just under seven minutes left and Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves as the New York Islanders edged Washington to pull even with the Capitals for first place in the East Division.
Varlamov and Vitak Vanecek matched each other save for save for more than 50 minutes before Nelson scored his team-leading 14th goal assisted by defenseman Ryan Pulock at 13:05 of the third period.
Predators 3, Red Wings 2, SO
DETROIT — Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi scored in the shootout to lift the Nashville Predators over the Detroit Red Wings.
The Predators improved to 4-0 in shootouts. Dylan Larkin and Filip Zadina failed to score in the first shootout of the season for the Red Wings.
Blackhawks 4, Stars 2
CHICAGO — Kirby Dach, Dominik Kubilik and Alex DeBrincat scored, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Chicago beat Dallas.
The Stars rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period, but goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped Dallas’ Roope Hintz in the slot with 93 seconds to play after goals by Andrew Cogliano and Radek Faksa closed the gap.
The victory stopped Chicago’s two-game losing streak, and extended Dallas’ losing skid to two games, dropping them to sixth-place in the Central Division. The Blackhawks remain in fourth place.
Ducks 5, Sharks 1
SAN JOSE — David Backes and Nicolas Deslauriers each had a goal and an assist, and Anaheim stopped San Jose’s four-game win streak.
Adam Henrique, Isac Lundestrom and Max Comtois also scored for Anaheim, which had lost three in a row. John Gibson made 34 saves.
Patrick Marleau scored a power-play goal for San Jose, and Martin Jones made 29 stops.
