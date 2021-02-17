Islanders 3, Sabres 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ilya Sorokin stopped 20 shots to earn his first NHL win, and the New York Islanders defeated the Sabres 3-0 to complete a two-game sweep of Buffalo.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and captain Anders Lee scored in a 7:15 span in the first period, and the Islanders improved to 5-0-3 in their past eight — the team’s longest streak since a 15-0-2 franchise-record run in the opening two months of the 2019-20 season. Lee added an empty-net goal in the final second, and Pageau extended his scoring streak to four games, in which he has five goals.
The 25-year-old Sorokin improved to 1-2-1 in making his first start since a 25-save outing in a 4-3 overtime loss at Philadelphia on Jan. 31. Selected by New York in the third-round of the 2014 draft, he spent the previous eight seasons playing in his native Russia, where he won 25 or more games in each of his past four seasons and led the Kontinental Hockey League with nine shutouts last year.
The Sabres were blanked a night after they failed to register a shot in the third period in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders. This time, they came up empty — and even had a goal disallowed — on eight shots over the final 20 minutes.
Islanders coach Barry Trotz was successful in challenging offside to negate Victor Olofsson’s power-play goal with 6:59 remaining. Replays clearly showed Sabres captain Jack Eichel entering the zone before the puck 22 seconds earlier.
Devils 5, Rangers 2
NEW YORK — Yegor Sharangovich and Nicholas Merkley scored in the third period and the New Jersey Devils sent the New York Rangers to their fourth straight loss, with a 5-2 win on Tuesday night.
Pavel Zacha, Will Butcher and Mikhail Maltsev also scored for New Jersey, which returned to action for the first time this month after an extended pause due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Mackenzie Blackwood made 37 saves and Janne Kuokkanen added three assists in the win.
Colin Blackwell and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin recorded 32 saves in his third straight loss.
Sharangovich scored the go-ahead goal at 10:43 of the third period when he redirected P.K Subban’s shot from the point past Shesterkin. Jesper Bratt assisted on the play.
Capitals 3, Penguins 1
PITTSBURGH — Conor Sheary and Jakub Vrana scored in the second period, and the Washington Capitals stopped a four-game slide by topping the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Lars Eller also scored for Washington, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 26 shots in his 11th straight start.
Pittsburgh won its first five games at home, including three against the Capitals. Zach Aston-Reese set a career high with his third goal in as many games, and Tristan Jarry made 39 saves for the Penguins.
Washington allowed 22 goals during its losing streak. That included six on Sunday against Pittsburgh in the Capitals’ first game in a week thanks to a series of COVID-19-related postponements.
Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2
LAS VEGAS— Nazem Kadri scored with 41 seconds remaining in the third period, lifting Colorado to a win over Vegas.
Moments after Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Mikko Rantanen’s backhand with 45.3 seconds left, the Avalanche got the better end of a faceoff from the right circle, eventually setting up Kadri, who was able to lift a loose puck into the net for his second game-winner of the season.
Nathan MacKinnon and Brandon Saad also scored for the Avalanche. Philip Grubauer stopped 27 shots.
Max Pacioretty and Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Fleury made 22 saves.
Kings 4, Wild 0
LOS ANGELES — Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Quick made 28 saves and Los Angeles defeated Minnesota.
It was Minnesota’s first game since Feb. 2 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Trevor Moore, Dustin Brown and Drew Doughty also scored for the Kings, who have earned at least one point in four of five games against the Wild this season.
Kaapo Kahkonen made 25 saves for Minnesota.
