Maple Leafs 7, Ducks 0
TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists to extend his point streak to 23 games and Ilya Samsonov made 28 saves for his second straight shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the lowly Anaheim Ducks.
Alexander Kerfoot scored twice for Toronto (19-5-6), while John Tavares and Pierre Engvall each had a goal and an assist.
Michael Bunting, TJ Brodie and Joey Anderson provided the rest of the offense.
Conor Timmins registered a trio of assists for the first three-point performance of his career. Rasmus Sandin had two assists and Pontus Holmberg had three.
John Gibson allowed two goals on 27 shots for last-place Anaheim (7-20-3) before being replaced in the second period by Lukas Dostal, who finished with 10 stops after starting Monday’s 3-0 loss against Ottawa.
Sabres 6, Kings 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored two third-period power-play goals, and Craig Anderson stopped 40 shots in the Buffalo Sabres’ win over the Los Angeles Kings.
Victor Olofsson and JJ Peterka scored goals 13 seconds apart midway through the final frame, and Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs also scored during a six-goal third-period outburst. Dylan Cozens had three assists and the Sabres improved to 6-3-2 in their past 11 since snapping an eight-game skid.
The shutout was Anderson’s first in two seasons since joining the Sabres, and 43rd of his career. The 41-year-old’s last shutout came when he played for Ottawa, and stopped 35 shots in a 4-0 win over Buffalo on March 26, 2019.
Pheonix Copley stopped 25 shots for the Kings, who dropped to 5-6-4 in their past 15. They also allowed four or more goals for the sixth time in their past 11.
Copley allowed six goals on 16 shots in the final frame in making his third start since being called up from the minors following Cal Petersen’s demotion on Dec. 1.
Hurricanes 1, Red Wings 0
DETROIT — Brady Skjei scored the only goal and Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves in Carolina’s win over Detroit.
Carolina improved to 5-0-1 on its current road swing, tying a record for most wins and setting a record for points on the road.
Ville Husso made 26 saves for the Red Wings, who fell to 0-2 when wearing their Reverse Retro jerseys.
Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0
Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots in his first shutout of the season in Florida’s win over Columbus.
The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid.
Stars 4, Devils 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Roope Hintz scored the go-ahead goal with three seconds left in the second period and backup Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves against his former team as Dallas beat New Jersey, sending the Devils to their third straight loss.
With both teams playing their second game in two nights, Hintz snapped a 1-all tie with his 13th goal of the season off a scrum in the crease in front of Devils netminder Akira Schmid.
Bruins 4, Islanders 3, SO
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak each scored in a shootout to give Boston the win over New York.
DeBrusk also had two goals and an assist in regulation, and Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for Boston, improving his record to 17-1. The Bruins are 15-0-1 at TD Garden, including the NHL-record 14 straight victories to open a season at home that was halted last week.
Casey Cizikas, Josh Bailey and Noah Dobson each had a goal for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves before the shootout.
Lightning 6, Kraken 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Corey Perry, Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored 3:23 apart in the second period, Nikita Kucherov had three assists to lead Tampa Bay over Seattle.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves, and Ian Cole, Erik Cernak and Steven Stamkos had the other Lightning goals. Tampa Bay has won all three games against the second-year Kraken, outscoring them 13-3.
Oilers 6, Predators 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Zach Hyman had a hat trick, Leon Draisaitl scored twice and added three assists and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to lift Edmonton over Nashville.
Jack Campbell made 29 saves for Edmonton. Tyson Barrie had a pair of assists.
Golden Knights 6, Jets 5
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Jonathan Marchessault’s second power-play goal late in the third period broke a tie and helped lift Vegas to victory over the Jets.
The final minutes of the game were action packed. William Karlsson added an empty-net strike for Vegas with 1:24 left and Jets center Mark Scheifele completed a hat trick with two seconds left.
Avalanche 3, Flyers 2
DENVER — Artturi Lehkonen had a short-handed goal and an assist, Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots and a banged-up Colorado held off Philadelphia.
Devon Toews and J.T. Compher also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month.
Capitals 7, Blackhawks 3
CHICAGO — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night.
Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops.
Sharks 3, Coyotes 2
SAN JOSE — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games.
Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season.
Reimer returned from a lower-body injury that had sidelined him since Nov. 25 and made 19 saves.
Lawson Crouse and Nick Bjugstad scored for the Coyotes, who were trying to match a season-high three-game winning streak. Karel Vejmelka stopped 30 shots.
The Sharks got off to a fast start, scoring twice in 62 seconds early in the first period.
