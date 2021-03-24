Devils 4, Flyers 3
PHILADELPHIA — Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Yegor Sharangovich and Travis Zajac scored and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3.
The top four teams in the East Division make the playoffs and the Flyers entered a pivotal stretch just two points behind Boston for the final spot. Starting with the Devils, the Flyers played five straight games against teams behind them in the standings. Trying to make a push at jumping back into the playoff race, the Flyers pinned yet another loss on shaky defense and goalie Carter Hart.
The Flyers dropped their third straight .
Joel Farabee scored his 14th goal of the season. Sean Couturier added two goals late in the third to make it 4-3. The Flyers pulled Hart in the final minute and made a mad rush a tie game but could not force OT.
“We’ve had some moments obviously where we haven’t been good,” coach Alain Vigneault said. “It’s come in bunches in a short amount of time. I really believe this group understands the way it has to play to be successful. It’s not there yet on a consistent basis.”
McLeod, a fourth-liner, backhanded in his fourth goal of the year for the 1-0 lead. Farabee, one of the lone bright spots in a breakout year for the Flyers, curled a rebound just inside the pipe to make it 1-all.
Then the wheels came off for the Flyers, who heard a chorus of 3,100 boos.
The Flyers had a lazy possession with the puck and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere failed to clear it out of the zone, allowing Palmieri to pounce with 5.6 seconds left in the period.
Sharangovich scored his seventh goal of the season in the second when Flyers defenseman Phil Myers committed a turnover and the Devils seemed poised to break this one open.
Zajac caught the Flyers D napping again in the final minute and banked in his fourth goal of the season with 23.4 seconds left -- yes, two goals to close the first two periods inside 25 seconds left -- to seal the win.
The 22-year-old Hart dropped to 8-8-3 this season and has played nothing like the goalie who last season became the second-youngest goaltender in NHL history to record back-to-back shutouts in the playoffs. The Flyers are 4-8-1 in March -- and Hart is 2-5.
Devils D P.K. Subban has three goals and 14 points in 30 games this season, not far off from last season’s pace.
Predators 2, Red Wings 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Juuse Saros made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season and Nashville beat Detroit.
Mikael Granlund and Mathieu Olivier scored for Nashville, which has won four of its last five.
Detroit has lost two straight.
The shutout was the 12th of Saros’ career. He has been sharp since coming off of the injured reserve list last Thursday after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. He has allowed just two goals on 120 shots against in the three games since his return.
Thomas Greiss finished with 32 saves for Detroit.
Blackhawks 3, Panthers 2
CHICAGO — Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves, Patrick Kane had two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a four-game slide by holding off the Florida Panthers for a 3-2 win Tuesday night.
Dominik Kubalik, Pius Suter and Carl Soderberg scored for Chicago in the opener of a six-game homestand. It was the Blackhawks’ first victory against the Panthers in five games this season.
When the frantic final seconds ticked off, Lankinen raised his arms excitedly before celebrating with the rest of the team. Chicago had dropped six of seven overall.
Anton Stralman and Alex Wennberg scored for the Panthers, who lost for the third time in four games. Chris Driedger made 29 stops.
Lightning 2, Stars 1
DALLAS — Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde scored in the second period and Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded his franchise-record 12th straight win as Tampa Bay beat Dallas and extended its dominance in the season series between last year’s Stanley Cup finalists.
Vasilevskiy made 16 saves as the NHL-leading Lightning won their fifth straight overall and improved to 4-0-0 this season against the Stars. Tampa Bay beat Dallas in six games in the fall.
Roope Hintz scored his ninth goal and Anton Khudobin stopped 24 shots for Dallas, which has lost four of its last five games (1-2-2).
Coyotes 5, Avalanche 4, SO
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Phil Kessel and Lawson Crouse rallied Arizona with goals in the third period, Christian Dvorak got the shootout clincher and the Coyotes ended Colorado's seven-game winning streak.
Defensemen Jakob Chychrun and Alex Goligoski also scored for Arizona, while Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen, MacKinnon and Valeri Nichuskin scored for Colorado. Jonas Johansson stopped 28 shots for the Avs,
Adin Hill stopped 35 shots for Arizona.
