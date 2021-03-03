N.Y. Islanders 2, Devils 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves and came within 14 seconds of his fourth shutout, and the red-hot New York Islanders beat the slumping Devils 2-1 in New Jersey’s first home game with fans in almost a year.
Rookie Oliver Wahlstrom broke a scoreless tie with a wicked wrist shot early in the third period. Anders Lee knocked in his own rebound just under seven minutes later for the New York, which is 9-2-2 in its last 13.
Rangers 3, Sabres 2
NEW YORK — Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 Tuesday night.
Chris Kreider and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers, and Adam Fox had two assists. New York won for the fourth time in six games.
Shesterkin made eight saves in the first period, nine in the second and five in the third to beat the Sabres for the second time and improve to 5-7-1 on the season. Sam Reinhart and Tobias Rieder scored for Buffalo, which has lost four straight (0-3-1) and nine of 11 (2-8-1). Carter Hutton finished with 16 saves and fell to 1-6-1 this year.
Neither team had a lot of chances in the third period. The Rangers managed just three shots on goal over the first 10 minutes, while the Sabres had two.
Penguins 5, Flyers 2
PITTSBURGH — Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Tuesday night.
The Penguins won in front of their fans for the first time in almost a year, as state coronavirus restrictions were eased at the beginning of the month and spectators were allowed into the building. Penguins’ players raised their sticks and saluted the fans in attendance following the win.
Bryan Rust scored his seventh, and Cody Ceci and Mike Matheson added goals for Pittsburgh, which has won five of its last seven. Ceci’s goal came just 1:08 after Philadelphia’s Joel Farabee’s second goal made it a 3-2 game. Tristan Jarry stopped 40 shots.
Blue Jackets 4, Red Wings 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves, Columbus scored three second-period goals, and the Blue Jackets won their first game played in front of home fans in more than a year, beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-1.
Cam Atkinson had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Riley Nash, Jack Roslovic and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a five-game losing streak with their most complete game in weeks.
The state of Ohio loosened COVID-19 restrictions to allow 1,953 fans — about 10% of capacity — in Nationwide Arena.
Canadiens 3, Senators 1
MONTREAL — Carey Price made 26 saves and Montreal beat Ottawa to give rookie coach Dominique Ducharme his first NHL victory.
Jeff Petry and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist. Tyler Toffoli scored into an empty net for Montreal (10-6-5), which snapped a five-game losing streak.
Artem Zub scored for last-place Ottawa (8-16-1), which had won four of five. Joey Daccord stopped 30 shots in his second NHL start for the Senators.
Hurricanes 4, Predators 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sebastian Aho scored twice to lead Carolina past Nashville.
Vincent Trocheck and Steven Lorentz also scored for the Hurricanes, winners of three straight. James Reimer made 35 saves.
Calle Jarnkrok and Mattias Ekholm had the goals for Nashville, which won its previous two games.
Juuse Saros stopped eight of 10 shots he faced in the first but was dinged on a collision. Pekka Rinne replaced him to start the second period and finished with 16 saves.
Jets 5, Canucks 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler each had a goal and two assists to lead Winnipeg.
The Jets avenged a 4-0 loss to the Canucks a night earlier as the teams completed a two-game set.
Mason Appleton, Mathieu Perreault and Paul Stastny also scored for Winnipeg. Mark Scheifele tacked on three assists. Laurent Brossoit stopped 30 shots.
Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver. Brock Boeser finished with two assists and Braden Holtby had 34 saves.
Lightning 2, Stars 0
DALLAS — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots for his third consecutive shutout, extending his scoreless streak to 200 minutes, and Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay beat Dallas.
Vasilevskiy also held the struggling Stars without a goal four days earlier at home, a 5-0 win in the first meeting this season between the teams that played in the Stanley Cup Final in the NHL bubble last September.
The three straight shutouts are a career best for Vasilevskiy, the 26-year-old goalie who has played all seven of his NHL seasons for Tampa Bay.
Ondrej Palat scored a power-play goal and Yanni Gourde added an empty-net goal with five seconds left.
Dallas has won only once in its last 10 games.
