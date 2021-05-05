Devils 4, Bruins 3, OT
NEWARK, N.J. — Pavel Zacha scored his second goal of the game at 2:42 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils snapped the Boston Bruins’ four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory.
Jesper Boqvist and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey, which finished its home season with a 7-18-3 record. Mackenzie Blackwood had 33 saves in winning his fourth straight game.
Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall and Sean Kuraly scored for the Bruins, who blew two one-goal third-period leads. Jaroslov Halak made 17 saves in his first start in more than a month as Boston fell to 10-2-1 in its past 13.
Hurricanes 6, Blackhawks 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov ended an eight-game goal drought by scoring twice to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Tuesday night.
Svechnikov also had an assist on Teuvo Teravainen’s third-period goal for the Hurricanes, who had to battle and erase a 2-0 deficit to maintain momentum toward winning the franchise’s first Presidents’ Trophy.
Sabres 4, Islanders 3, SO
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anders Bjork scored Buffalo’s last two goals in regulation and then had the deciding shootout goal, lifting the Sabres to a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
Cody Eakin also scored for the last-place Sabres, who rallied past the playoff-bound Islanders for the second straight night. Victor Olofsson had two assists.
Sabres goaltender Michael Houser made 45 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout in his second NHL game.
Penguins 7, Flyers 3
PHILADELPHIA — Sidney Crosby scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins regained first place in the East Division with a 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Marcus Pettersson, Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker, Mark Friedman and John Marino also scored goals while Tristan Jarry had 30 saves for the Penguins, who moved two points ahead of idle Washington.
The Capitals have two games in hand over the Penguins with one week left in the regular season.
Oilers 4, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist, leading Edmonton to the victory.
Evan Bouchard also scored for Edmonton, which improved to 10-3-1 in its last 14 games dating to April 2. Connor McDavid had two assists and Mike Smith made 28 saves.
The Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the Canucks on Monday night. The teams play again at Edmonton on Thursday night and Saturday night.
Last-place Vancouver dropped its sixth straight game. Brock Boeser scored his 19th goal for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko made 23 stops.
