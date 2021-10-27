Flames 5, Devils 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Andrew Mangiapane had two of Calgary’s four goals in the first period, and the Flames extended their winning streak to four games with a victory over the New Jersey Devils.
Milan Lucic, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Flames. Calgary backup goalie Dan Vladar made 27 saves.
Pavel Zacha had two goals and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils.
Nico Daws allowed three goals on seven shots in his second career start before being lifted in favor of Scott Wedgewood, who finished with 20 saves.
Lightning 5, Penguins 1
PITTSBURGH — Ondrej Palat and Ryan McDonagh scored 10 seconds apart in the second period and Tampa Bay picked up its first regulation victory of the season by beating Pittsburgh.
Brayden Point’s backhand 31 seconds into the second gave the Lightning their first lead in regulation this season as Tampa Bay bounced back from a lopsided loss in Buffalo on Monday.
Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 1
Reilly Smith scored a short-handed goal, Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots and injury-plagued Las Vegas snapped a four-game slide with win over Colorado.
It was Smith’s seventh short-handed goal for Vegas.
Chandler Stephenson also scored and Keegan Kolesar added an empty-netter with 29.9 seconds left to seal the win in the matchup between two of the top teams in the West who haven’t exactly been playing at their best.
Predators 3, Sharks 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Juuse Saros made 28 saves to lead Nashville over San Jose.
Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, winners of two straight.
Timo Meier scored and James Reimer made 23 saves for the Sharks, which have lost two in a row following their season-opening four-game winning streak.
Wild 3, Canucks 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Matt Dumba scored his first goal of the season midway through the third period, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 victory over Vancouver on Tuesday night, spoiling the Canucks home opener.
Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild (5-1-0). Cam Talbot made 22 saves for Minnesota.
Alex Chiasson scored on a power play, and Bo Horvat added a goal for the Canucks (3-3-1), who had their two-game win streak halted. Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots for Vancouver.
Kraken 5, Canadiens 1
SEATTLE — Brandon Tanev had two goals and Jordan Eberle added another to give the Seattle Kraken their first home win in franchise history, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Mike Hoffman scored for a second straight game for Montreal, but it was an ugly start to its West Coast trip. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference with just two points in six games and being outscored 24-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.