Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1
TAMPA, Fla. — David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak.
Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.
Mathieu Joseph scored for Tampa Bay, which has lost three consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season. The Lightning fell to 13-3 on home ice.
Panthers 4, Red Wings 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals to lift the Florida Panthers over the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Brett Connolly scored his 100th NHL goal and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored a goal for the Panthers, who have won three straight games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves.
Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings. Calvin Pickard allowed three goals on eight shots before being replaced by Thomas Greiss, who stopped 24 shots. The Red Wings have lost six consecutive road games.
Canadiens 4, Oilers 0
MONTREAL — Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list. As a result, the Canadiens had four games postponed —- three with Edmonton and another against Ottawa.
Bruins 5, Devils 4, SO
BOSTON — Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak each scored in the shootout, and the Boston Bruins rallied for a 5-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, Nick Ritchie and Matt Grzelcyk scored in regulation for the Bruins, who rallied with two goals in the final 9:38 of the third period. Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 shots.
Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac, Miles Wood and Michael McLeod each had a goal for the Devils, who are 4-0-2 against Boston this season. They beat the Bruins 1-0 on Sunday.
Mackenzie Blackwood, who stopped 40 shots for his first shutout of the season Sunday, made 44 saves. Ryan Murray added two assists.
The Devils were lined up for another win against Boston before McAvoy scored with 9:38 left in the third and Grzelcyk tied it with 4 minutes to go on a wrister from above the left circle.
Rangers 5, Capitals 2
NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers scored five unanswered goals to beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 Tuesday night.
Kaapo Kakko, Adam Fox, Filip Chytil, and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves, improving to 3-0-0 in his career against Washington.
T.J. Oshie and Nic Dowd scored for the Capitals, who lost for just the third time in their past 17 games. Two of those losses have come at the hands of the Rangers. Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves.
Blackhawks 2, Hurricanes 1
CHICAGO — Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat scored in a 3:33 span early in the second period, Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Chicago ended Carolina’s three-game winning streak and handed the Hurricanes their second regulation loss in 15 games (11-2-2) despite being outshot 32-16.
Predators 3, Stars 2, SO
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eeli Tolvanen scored at 1:29 of overtime to give Nashville a victory over Dallas.
Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville, which extended its winning streak to a season-best six games.
Juuse Saros made 33 saves for Nashville. He has won his last four starts.
Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz scored, and Miro Heiskanen had two assists for Dallas, which has lost three straight.
