Sabres 4, Devils 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Victor Olofsson scored his sixth power-play goal, Linus Ullmark was magnificent in making 41 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the slumping New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Rasmus Asplund and Dylan Cozens broke the game open early in the third period with goals in a 1:34 span that send the Devils to their third straight loss. Cody Eakin scored an empty-net goal with less than a second to play.
The win was the Sabres’ second over the Devils in three days and only their second in the last seven games (2-5-0). They lost to the Islanders on Monday night.
MacKenzie Blackwood had 33 saves for New Jersey, which prevented Ullmark from getting his first shutout since 2019 when Nikita Gusev scored with 28 seconds to play.
Ullmark, making his fourth straight start, withstood an early surge by New Jersey and got some help from the post on a point shot by P.K. Subban in the third period. He made two great stops in the final minute before giving up a goal.
Blackhawks 6, Blue Jackets 5, SO
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrick Kane scored career goal No. 398 and collected three assists, helping the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-5 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
Alex DeBrincat had the only successful attempt in the tiebreaker. Cam Atkinson, Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic came up empty for Columbus in the shootout against Kevin Lankinen.
Carl Soderberg had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in five games. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, and Lankinen had 25 saves.
Senators 5, Canadiens 4, SO
OTTAWA, Ontario — Josh Norris scored the shootout winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
Tim Stutzle also beat Montreal goalie Carey Price in the shootout. Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk opened with a miss and Senators netminder Matt Murray stopped Corey Perry and Jonathan Drouin.
Penguins 3, Capitals 2, OT
WASHINGTON — Kasperi Kapanen scored on a one-timer 1:43 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.
The Penguins won for the fourth time in five games against the Capitals this season, including two in overtime and one in a shootout. They also won for the eighth time this season after entering the third period tied or trailing.
Kapanen and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, and Evgeni Malkin scored his fifth goal of the season.
Conor Sheary and Richard Panik scored for Washington, which only led for 22 seconds all night. Vitek Vanecek made 34 saves.
It was Sheary’s third goal in five games and No. 5 on the season.
Washington turned a 1-0 deficit into a brief 2-1 lead with a pair of even-strength goals in the second period.
Predators 2, Red Wings 0
DETROIT — Pekka Rinne made 24 saves in his first shutout of the season, Nashville over Detroit.
Filip Forsberg and Eeli Tolvanen scored power-play goals in the third period as Nashville improved to 2-1 on its four-game trip. Roman Josi finished with two assists.
Detroit lost for the fourth time in five games. Jonathan Bernier had 31 saves.
Oilers 4, Canucks 3
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Dominik Kahun scored twice and Leon Draisaitl had three assists, helping the Edmonton Oilers rally for a 4-3 victory over Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.
Connor McDavid and Tyler Ennis also scored in Edmonton's fourth consecutive win. Mike Smith had 30 saves.
Bo Horvat, Tyler Myers and Elias Pettersson scored to help the Canucks build a 3-0 lead in the first period, but they were shut out for the rest of the night.
Kahun sparked the Oilers' comeback with goals late in the first and early in the third. McDavid tied it at 3 with his 13th goal 4:23 into the third, with this one coming on a power play. Ennis put Edmonton in front with his second of the season at 13:25.
Thatcher Demko made 25 saves for the Canucks, who have just two wins in their last 12 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.