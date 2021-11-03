Flyers 3, Coyotes 0
PHILADELPHIA — Sean Couturier broke a scoreless tie early in the third period and Carter Hart made 29 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes.
Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers, who have won three of four.
Canadiens 3, Red Wings 0
MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, Jake Allen stopped 22 shots for his second shutout of the season, and Montreal beat Detroit.
Josh Anderson scored his third of the season and Brendan Gallagher added an empty-netter for the Canadiens, who had lost three of their last four games — all on the road. Allen got his 23rd career shutout.
Maple Leafs 4, Golden Knights 0
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves, leading Toronto to its third straight win.
Mitch Marner had a goal and assists on both of Matthews’ goals, and William Nylander added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs.
Jets 4, Stars 3, SO
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele scored the deciding goal in the shootout in his return from COVID-19 protocol to lead Winnipeg.
Paul Stastny, Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in regulation for Winnipeg. Eric Comrie stopped 24 shots. Kyle Connor also scored in the shootout.
Jamie Benn, Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas, and Braden Holtby made 33 saves. Joe Pavelski scored in the shootout for the Stars.
Wild 5, Senators 4, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season 2:02 into overtime to lift Minnesota.
Marcus Foligno scored twice for the Wild, who got points from 11 players and won for the sixth time — all by one goal. Caleb Addison and Nico Sturm also scored. Cam Talbot had 24 saves.
Ten players had points for Ottawa. Drake Batherson had a goal and assist. Nick Paul, Josh Norris and Chris Tierney added goals. Michael Del Zotto had two assists. Filip Gustavsson overcame a shaky start and made 38 saves, including 20 in the third period.
Predators 3, Flames 2, OT
CALGARY, Alberta — Matt Duchene scored at 1:37 of overtime as Nashville snapped Calgary’s six-game win streak.
On a 2-on-1 rush following a stretch of extended pressure from the Flames, Mikael Granlund fed Duchene, who lifted a shot over Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom as he slid across.
Duchene had a goal and an assist and Predators starter Juuse Saros stopped 38 shots in the win.
Canucks 3, Rangers 2, OT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 2:22 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Tuesday night.
Trailing 2-0 heading into the third period, Vancouver rallied with a pair of goals, and goaltender Thatcher Demko forced extra time with solid saves in the final minutes.
Demko stopped 20 of 22 shots. Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves for the Rangers.
Sharks 5, Sabres 3
SAN JOSE — Tomás Hertl had two goals and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Tuesday night.
The Sharks overcame the loss of seven players and head coach Bob Boughner to NHL COVID-19 protocols for the second straight game.
Jonathan Dahlen returned from protocol to score his fourth goal of the season, Mario Ferraro added his first along with an assist, and Ryan Merkley scored the first of his career. Rudolfs Balcers had two assists and James Reimer stopped 25 shots.
Jeff Skinner scored two goals for the Sabres and Drake Caggiula added one. Vinnie Hinostroza had two assists for his first multi-point game of the season. Craig Anderson finished with 22 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.