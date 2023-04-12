Bruins 5, Capitals 2
BOSTON — Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi had power play goals and the Boston Bruins broke the NHL points record with a victory over the Washington Capitals in their regular-season home finale.
Under chants of “We want the Cup!” the Bruins’ won their seventh straight to push their points total to 133, one more than the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. Those Canadiens played in an era with regulation ties, with the Bruins getting 11 points this season for overtime and shootout victories.
Tomas Nosek, Garnet Hathaway and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston in win No. 64.
Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Stefan Noesen and Jordan Martinook scored early and Carolina maintained its hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division with one game remaining in the regular season.
Brent Burns and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored and Antti Raanta made 20 saves as the Hurricanes shed a slump that included the team’s only three-game stretch without a point this season.
Devils 6, Sabres 2
NEWARK, N.J. — Tomas Tatar had two goals and an assist and New Jersey clinched home ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs and ended Buffalo’s postseason hopes.
Jack Hughes scored a late empty-net goal for his 97th point this season, breaking the franchise record of 96 set by Patrik Elias in 2000-2001.
Jesper Boqvist, Jonas Siegenthaler and Miles Wood also scored as the Devils got big games from their role players in tying their franchise record with their 51st win.
Golden Knights 4, Kraken 1
LAS VEGAS — Michael Amadio had two goals and an assist, and Vegas moved closer to claiming the Pacific Division with a victory over Seattle.
Reilly Smith had a three-point game, scoring on the rebound of a shot by linemate Amadio. Smith also picked up assists on Amadio’s goals. Jonathan Marchessault scored on a 5-on-3 power play and William Karlsson had two assists for Vegas.
Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves and ran his season record to 6-0-3, helped by a Vegas defense that allowed four shots on goal in the third period.
Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3
TAMPA, Fla. — Minor league call-up Joseph Woll made 45 saves, William Nylander had a goal and two assists, and Toronto beat Tampa Bay in a preview of an opening round playoff series next week.
The Maple Leafs rested forwards Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner, and defenseman Mark Giordano. Matt Onuska from Windsor of the OHL served as the backup goalie due to salary cap issues.
Oilers 2, Avalanche 1, OT
DENVER — Evan Bouchard scored a power-play goal 1:50 into overtime, Stuart Skinner stopped 28 shots and Edmonton won its eighth straight.
Connor McDavid assisted on the OT winner to extend his points streak to 15 games. He’s the first player in NHL history to have three different points streaks of 15 or more games in the same season. He’s only had seven games where he didn’t register a point.
Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers, who remain in the chase for the Pacific Division title with one game remaining. They also extended their points streak to 14 straight games.
Jets 3, Wild 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mark Scheifele scored his 42nd goal, Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves and Winnipeg clinched the last spot in the Western Conference playoffs.
Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton also scored goals in Hellebuyck’s 13th consecutive start for the Jets, who won for the fifth time in six games to secure the second wild card and eliminate Nashville.
Kirill Kaprizov had a power-play goal early in the third period for the Wild, who lost for the first time in four games this season to the rival Jets and had their long-shot chance to win the Central Division end. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 17 shots.
Blackhawks 5, Penguins 2
PITTSBURGH — Buddy Robinson and Andres Athanasiou scored 26 seconds apart in the third period and Chicago dealt Pittsburgh’s playoff chances a significant blow.
Pittsburgh began the night needing wins in its last two games over Chicago and Columbus to extend the longest active playoff streak in major North American professional sports to 17 years.
Instead, Petr Mrazek made 38 saves, Robinson scored just the fourth goal of his nomadic career to give Chicago a late lead and Pittsburgh finds itself on the outside of the playoffs looking in with just one game to go.
Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 3, OT
PHILADELPHIA — Owen Tippett scored his second goal of the game with 15.5 seconds left in overtime and Philadelphia snapped a seven-game losing streak.
James van Riemsdyk scored his 300th career goal and Joel Farabee added a score for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 28 saves.
Trey Fix-Wolansky, Sean Kuraly and Liam Foudy scored for Columbus, which has lost four in a row and eight of nine. Michael Hutchinson made 35 saves.
The game matched two of the league’s worst clubs. The Blue Jackets entered last in the Eastern Conference and tied with Chicago for fewest points in the NHL. Only six teams in the league had fewer points than Philadelphia.
