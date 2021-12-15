Penguins 5, Canadiens 2
PITTSBURGH — Evan Rodrigues scored his ninth goal of the season and added two assists to lead Pittsburgh over reeling Montreal.
Kasperi Kapanen, Mike Matheson, Brian Dumoulin and Brian Boyle also scored for Pittsburgh, which won its fifth straight. Tristan Jarry finished with 28 saves to improve to 8-1-1 in his last 10 starts.
Kris Letang picked up an assist to become the seventh active defenseman and 43rd all-time to reach the 600-point plateau. Sidney Crosby’s two assists marked the 400th multipoint game of his career.
Flyers 6, Devils 1
PHILADELPHIA — Cam Atkinson had three goals and an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Travis Sanheim and Oskar Lindblom each had a goal and an assist, and Justin Braun also scored for the Flyers, who won their third game in a row after losing 10 straight. Philadelphia improved to 3-2 under interim coach Mike Yeo, who took over Dec. 6 when Alain Vigneault was fired.
Senators 8, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Josh Norris scored two goals and Anton Forsberg made 33 saves to lift Ottawa over Florida.
Nick Brown scored two late power-play goals, and Drake Batherson had a goal and two assists. Tim Stutzle, Dylan Gambrell and Austin Watson also scored for Ottawa. Connor Brown had three assists. Sam Reinhart and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers, who lost at home for the second time this season. The Senators have won five of six.
Golden Knights 4, Bruins 1
BOSTON — Max Pacioretty scored — twice — in his seventh straight game to lead Vegas over COVID-depleted Boston.
Robin Lehner made 23 saves for the Golden Knights, who won for the fifth time in six games. Shea Theodore also scored for Vegas, and Jonathan Marchessault had a goal with 0.6 seconds left in the first period to send the Bruins to their locker room to the boos of the hometown crowd.
Hours after the Bruins put leading scorer Brad Marchand in the COVID-19 protocol, and one day after coach Bruce Cassidy returned from his positive test, the Bruins lost snapped a two-game winning streak. Patrice Bergeron scored 21 seconds in the third period and Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots.
Red Wings 2, Islanders 1
DETROIT — Alex Nedeljkovic made 33 saves and Detroit ended a three-game skid with a victory over New York.
Dylan Larkin got his team-high 11th goal and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings.
Anders Lee scored and Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves for the Islanders, who had won two of three following an 11-game losing streak.
Sabres 4, Jets 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Rasmus Dahlin scored twice and Buffalo snapped a seven-game winless streak with a victory over Winnipeg.
Anders Bjork and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sabres, who are 1-5-2 in their last eight games. Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson each had two assists.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his fourth straight start and stopped 32 shots as the Sabres began a three-game road trip.
Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist, and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves in Winnipeg’s first game of a three-game homestand.
Blues 4, Stars 1
DALLAS — Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the third period and St. Louis snapped Dallas’ eight-game home winning streak.
Colton Parayko also scored and Charlie Lindgren, a recent call-up from the American Hockey League with No. 1 netminder Jordan Binnington in COVID-19 protocol, made 33 saves to improve to 4-0-0.
Avalanche 4, Rangers 2
DENVER — Valeri Nichushkin had two goals, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen also scored and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots in Colorado’s second victory over New York in less than a week. The Avalanche beat the Rangers 7-3 at Madison Square Garden last Wednesday.
Maple Leafs 5, Oilers 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Auston Matthews had two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their second straight game, beating the struggling Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Wayne Simmonds, TJ Brodie and Morgan Rielly also scored for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 8-4-1 on the road. Jack Campbell stopped 35 shots.
Colton Sceviour scored for the Oilers, losers of six straight games, including all five games on their current homestand. Mikko Koskinen made 20 saves.
Kraken 3, Sharks 1
SAN JOSE — Ryan Donato broke a scoreless tie early in the third period of his return to San Jose and Seattle snapped a three-game skid.
Donato, who spent last season playing in San Jose before leaving in free agency, knocked a rebound of his own deflection off Sharks defenseman Radim Simek’s skate and past James Reimer for the goal.
Brandon Tanev added an insurance goal that proved key when Logan Couture finally got the Sharks on the board when he scored with the San Jose net empty with 2:07 to play.
Canucks 4, Blue Jackets 3
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Bo Horvat scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks rallied from three goals down to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach.
Horvat buried his second of the game on a power play with 58.8 seconds left to put Vancouver ahead. Elias Pettersson and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Canucks (13-15-2), and Quinn Hughes had three assists.
Carolina at Minnesota, ppd
