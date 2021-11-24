Lightning 4, Flyers 0
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves, Zach Bogosian and Corey Perry both ended lengthy goal droughts, and Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia.
Vasilevskiy made a nifty first-period glove save on Claude Giroux’s left-circle shot. The 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the playoffs MVP has a 199-86-22 career record. It was his first shutout this season and 27th overall.
Bogosian stopped a 62-game goal drought, dating to a goal against Detroit on Jan. 12, 2020 when he was with Buffalo. Perry got his 387th career goal after going 37 games without one.
Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists for the Lightning, who have points in 11 of the last 12 games (9-1-2). Alex Barré-Boulet had the other goal and Bogosian added an assist.
Stamkos, with 493 points, moved past Martin St. Louis (491) for the most points at home by a Tampa Bay player.
Philadelphia’s Carter Hart stopped 31 shots, including a number of strong saves. The Flyers have scored two or fewer goals in 10 of the last 12 games.
Stars 4, Oilers 1
DALLAS — Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1 Tuesday night.
Hintz has scored all six of his goals this season in the last six games, and this was his first on a power play. On Saturday, he had become the first Dallas Star to score two short-handed goals in the same game. Hintz added an assist Tuesday, giving him nine points during the six games.
His goal came on a twice-deflected shot by John Klingberg, off Alexander Radulov and Hintz in front of the net at 10:59. It was the first of three assists for Klingberg, equaling the total in his 12 previous games this season.
Jason Robertson, Denis Gurianov and Luke Glendening also scored for Dallas, which has won four of five.
Stars goalie Jake Oettinger made 21 saves, improving his record to 3-0 in four games this season. He allowed only a goal by the Oilers’ Ryan McLeod in the second period.
Hintz assisted on the Stars’ second goal, passing cross-ice to Robertson for a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that beat goalie Stuart Skinner. He stopped 29 shots, one on a breakaway by Michael Raffl in the last minute of a first period that ended 2-0.
The third Dallas goal, at 9:27 of the second, wasn’t officially on the power play, but Gurianov scored it 4 seconds after Edmonton’s third penalty. He skated in from the left, put the puck on his backhand and slid it past Skinner.
In the third period, Glendening redirected Ryan Suter’s shot with his stick waist high into net.
Flames 5, Blackhawks 2
CALGARY, Alberta — Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie on a fortunate bounce with 5:35 left and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Tkachuk’s centering pass went off the skate of Chicago defenseman Seth Jones and over the shoulder of goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to give Calgary a 3-2 lead. Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau each added an empty-net goal for the Flames (12-3-5), who sit alone atop the Western Conference.
Dillon Dube and Milan Lucic also scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves.
Reese Johnson had a goal and an assist — his first two NHL points — to lead the offense for Chicago (6-11-2). Brandon Hagel also scored.
Coming off a 40-save shutout Sunday against Vancouver, Fleury had a tough start to the night, getting beaten twice on the first six shots he faced before slamming the door until late in the third. He finished with 34 stops and fell to 5-8-0.
Both Blackhawks goals were the result of costly turnovers.
After the Flames grabbed the lead just 1:19 into the game, Hagel tied it at 8:57 when Tyler Pitlick coughed up the puck along the sideboards and Hagel whipped a quick shot into the top corner.
