Canadiens 4, Flames 2
MONTREAL — Carey Price made 23 saves, Brendan Gallagher, Shea Weber, Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli scored and unbeaten Montreal beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Thursday night in the Canadiens’ home opener.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jonathan Drouin each had two assists to help the Canadiens improve to 5-0-2.
Sam Bennett ended Price’s shutout bid with 1:18 left. Rasmus Andersson added a second power-play goal with 22.7 seconds to play.
Lightning 1, Hurricanes 0, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas beat Andrei Vasilevskiy at 1:12 of overtime and Carolina beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 on Thursday night in the Hurricanes’ return from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns.
Necas scored off a perfect feed from Jordan Staal on the left side, charging in to put the puck past Vasilevskiy’s attempted save. That came after both Vasilevskiy and Carolina’s Petr Mrazek stopped everything that came their way through three periods.
Vasilevskiy made 35 saves, and Mrazek had 31.
The Hurricanes had played just three games before having to shut down workouts and postpone four games due to COVID-19 protocols, the first coming nine days ago. Carolina ultimately had six players go on the NHL’s daily unavailability list, with Staal returning in time to play this game but five others — including forward Teuvo Teravainen and defenseman Jaccob Slavin — still sidelined.
Capitals 6, Islanders 3
WASHINGTON — Zdeno Chara scored for the first time with his new team to cap a five-goal second period, and the Washington Capitals came back to stun the New York Islanders with a 6-3 victory Thursday night.
The Islanders led 3-0 before Washington scored four goals in 5:09. Conor Sheary scored his first two with the Capitals, Garnet Hathaway tied it and John Carlson gave them the lead on the power play.
Then Chara’s slapper from just inside the blue line beat Semyon Varlamov clean, making it five unanswered goals in under 10 minutes. The 43-year-old former Boston Bruins captain was mobbed by teammates at the bench while Islanders players looked shell-shocked by the turn of events.
N.Y. Rangers 3, Sabres 2, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — No. 1 draft pick Alexis Lafreniere scored his first career goal 2:47 into overtime to lead the New York Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Artemi Panarin had a goal and set up Ryan Strome’s game-opening goal, and the Rangers snapped an 0-3-1 skid to win for just the second time this season.
Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots for his first win since taking over the starting duties following Henrik Lunqvist’s offseason departure.
Sam Reinhart had a goal and assist and Jack Eichel also scored for Buffalo which dropped to 3-3-2. Linus Ullmark finished with 22 saves in a game the Sabres were out-shot 24-9 through two periods and 39-25 overall.
Flyers 3, Devils 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Carter Hart made 33 saves and fourth-line forward Michael Raffl scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
Captain Claude Giroux scored his first of the year and defenseman Nate Prosser had his first since April 2018 to help the Flyers sweep the two-game series in New Jersey against their Turnpike rivals.
Defenseman Damon Severson scored for New Jersey, and Scott Wedgewood made 14 saves. The Devils are without top goalie Mackenzie Blackwood after a positive COVID-19 test.
Hart, who broke his stick in frustration after giving up six goals to Boston over the weekend, was the difference in the first two periods, when the Devils outshot the Flyers 24-8.
Bruins 4, Penguins 1
BOSTON — Anders Bjork’s pass deflected off a defender’s rear end and Sean Kuraly’s leg to break a second-period tie and help the Boston Bruins win their fourth straight game, 4-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.
Patrice Bergeron had two goals and Chris Wagner also scored for Boston. Jaroslav Halak stopped 16 shots for the Bruins’ second victory over Pittsburgh in three days. It was Bergeron’s fourth and fifth goals of the season and the first for Kuraly and Wagner.
Cody Ceci scored his first and Tristan Jarry had 16 saves for the Penguins, who arrived in Boston with a four-game winning streak but have now lost two in a row.
Wagner gave the Bruins the lead early in the first, but Ceci tied it for the Penguins with five minutes left in the period. With about a minute to go in the first, Bjork made a nice move to get past a stickless defender at the point, then flipped the puck toward the net.
Blue Jackets 3, Panthers 2, SO
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alexandre Texier slickly beat Chris Driedger five-hole in the fourth round of a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night.
Texier skated slowly in on Chris Driedger and poked the puck between his pads with the back of his stick. Columbus’ Elvis Merzlikins sealed it by denying Patric Hornqvist, who scored the winning goal in a shootout between the teams Tuesday night.
Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen tied it in the third period, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal for the Panthers. Driedger finished with 29 saves.
Wild 5, Kings 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored the second goal of his rookie season to cap Minnesota’s three-goal first period and the Wild beat Los Angele.
Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Fiala, Nick Bjugstad and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for Minnesota. Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves.
Dustin Brown, Drew Doughty and Alex Iafallo scored for Los Angeles.
Stars 7, Red Wings 3
DALLAS — Joe Pavelski scored his fourth goal of the season, Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots in his first NHL start and Dallas beat Detroit to finish undefeated on a season-opening, four-game homestand.
Denis Gurianov had a goal and two assists, Ty Dellandrea had his first NHL goal and first assist — both coming in the final 5:08 when Dallas stretched out a one-goal lead. Andrew Cogliano, Jamie Oleksiak, Justin Dowling and John Klingberg added goals for the defending Western Conference champion Stars.
Valtteri Filppula, Tyler Bertuzzi and Danny DeKeyser scored for Detroit.
Coyotes 3, Ducks 2
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Christian Dvorak scored his second goal late in the third period, Darcy Kuemper stopped 14 shots and Arizona beat Anaheim.
Dvorak scored Arizona’s first goal in nearly 190 minutes in the second period and put the Coyotes ahead on a power-play goal with 4 1/2 minutes left.
Kuemper stopped Kevin Shattenkirk on a short-handed breakaway just before Dvorak’s second goal and helped Arizona withstand a late power play. Conor Garland also scored for Arizona.
Danton Heinen and Jakob Silfverberg scored for Anaheim.
Avalanche 3, Sharks 0
DENVER — Nazem Kadri had two goals, one midway through the third period to snap a scoreless tie, and Colorado beat San Jose.
Kadri also had an assist, Philipp Grubauer had 21 saves and Andre Burakovsky scored for the Avalanche.
Devan Dubnyk made 35 saves for San Jose. The Sharks finished 3-5 on their eight-game trip to open the season.
St. Louis at Vegas, ppd., Coronavirus
Canucks 4, Senators 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist to help the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night.
It was the third time in four nights that the Canucks (5-5-0) beat the Sens (1-6-1), completing a sweep of the three-game series.
Elias Pettersson scored and had an assist for Vancouver, while Tanner Pearson tallied a goal and Quinn Hughes chalked up two assists.
Ottawa's lone goal came from Thomas Chabot, an unassisted goal 14:15 into the second period.
For the third game in a row, the Senators outshot the Canucks, this time by a margin of 36-to-25. Vancouver netminder Braden Holtby weathered the onslaught, making 35 saves.
At the other end of the ice, Matt Murray stopped 21-of-25 shots as Ottawa dropped its seventh game in a row.
Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Auston Matthews scored on a power play with 6:24 left to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Thursday night.
Jason Spezza had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (7-2-0), which has won four straight and six of seven.
The Leafs improved to an NHL-best 5-0-0 in one-goal games. Frederik Andersen made 26 saves and is 14-1-1 in his career against the Oilers.
Leon Draisaitl scored his fifth and sixth goals in the last five games, and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton (3-6-0). Connor McDavid added two assists. Mikko Koskinen stopped 23 shots.
The Leafs and Oilers — who split a pair of games in Toronto last week that failed to produce the expected fireworks with the likes of McDavid, Matthews, Draisaitl and Mitch Marner sharing the same ice surface — will go right back at it Saturday in Edmonton for the fourth of nine meetings between the teams in this season's all-Canadian North Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.