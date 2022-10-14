Penguins 6, Coyotes 2
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 on Thursday night.
Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker and Bryan Rust each had a goal and an assist, and Evgeni Malkin and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for Pittsburgh. Kris Letang and Danton Heinen each added two assists, and Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots.
Nick Ritchie scored twice for the rebuilding Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka struggled early but improved as the game wore on to finish with 47 saves.
Flyers 5, Devils 2
PHILADELPHIA — Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost each scored twice and Philadelphia won coach John Tortorella’s Flyers debut.
Wade Allison also scored and Carter Hart stopped 34 shots for the Flyers.
Alexander Holtz and Damon Severson scored for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood had 20 saves.
Sabres 4, Senators 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rasmus Dahlin and rookie JJ Peterka scored 2:54 apart in the second period, and Buffalo rallied to beat Ottawa.
Craig Anderson stopped 35 shots and Victor Olofsson sealed the victory by scoring two empty-net goals in the final 42 seconds.
Senators captain Brady Tkachuk opened the scoring midway through the first period and Anton Forsberg stopped 32 shots for Ottawa.
Panthers 3, Islanders 1
NEW YORK — Patric Hornqvist scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots and Florida beat New York to give Paul Maurice a win in his first game as Panthers coach.
Eetu Luostarinen scored in the second period and Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-netter late in the third for Florida. The Panthers won their season opener a year after winning their first eight games and starting 10-0-1.
Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves. New York, starting the season with four straight at home a year after a franchise-record 13-game season-opening road trip while construction of UBS Arena finished, lost its home opener for the second straight year.
Maple Leafs 3, Capitals 2
TORONTO — Auston Matthews broke a third-period tie, Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves against his former team and Toronto beat Washington.
John Tavares and Calle Jarnkrok also scored and Morgan Rielly added two assists to help the Maple Leafs rebound from an opening 4-3 loss at Montreal on Wednesday night.
Nic Dowd and Marcus Johansson scored for Washington, coming off a 5-2 home loss to Boston on Wednesday night. Charlie Lindgren stopped 36 shots.
Matthews scored at 6:55 of the third, his first goal of the season after leading the NHL last season with 60. Mark Giordano found a seam on a point shot that Matthews got a piece of with his stick before it handcuffed Lindgren and dribbled over the goal line.
Samonov and the Maple Leafs held on late, killing two penalties and weathering a stretch with Lindgren off for an extra attacker.
Toronto opened the scoring at 6:40 of the first period on a power play that finally clicked when Rielly found Tavares at the lip of the crease with a slick feed.
Rangers 7, Wild 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice as New York spoiled Minnesota’s season opener.
Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize two for the Wild by Matt Boldy in a whiplash stretch of 2:02 in which both teams scored twice.
Until then, Igor Shesterkin was as sharp as ever in the net, robbing the Wild more than once while they outshot the Rangers 12-2 in the early going. Shesterkin finished with 33 saves.
Stars 4, Predators 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mason Marchment scored twice, Jake Oettinger made 30 saves and Dallas beat Nashville.
Joe Pavelski and Wyatt Johnston also scored and Tyler Seguin added three assists for the Stars, who won their opener for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
Ryan Johansen scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville. After scoring seven goals in securing two season-opening victories over the San Jose Sharks last weekend in Prague, the Predators could not find a way to beat Oettinger until the third period.
Flames 5, Avalanche 3
CALGARY, Alberta — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and the Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time since 2009, beating the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday night.
Dube and Rasmus Andersson scored in the second period, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli had power-play goals in the third and Brett Ritchie also scored. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves to help the Flames end an 0-10-2 funk in openers.
Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar had a pair of assists. He joined Calgary’s other offseason acquisitions — Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Kevin Rooney — in making their regular-season debuts for the Flames. Kadri, who had an assist, signed as a free agent with Calgary in August after three seasons with Colorado.
Golden Knights 1, Blackhawks 0
LAS VEGAS — Paul Cotter scored his first career goal and Logan Thompson stopped 27 shots as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 Thursday night.
The victory marked the fourth time in Vegas’ first six seasons in the NHL it opened 2-0-0, while Chicago (0-2-0) has now lost its first two games in four straight seasons.
Thompson, making just his 22nd NHL appearance, got his second career shutout. It was his third time facing the Blackhawks and he improved to 2-0-1 against them.
Alex Stalock was excellent in net for Chicago, finishing with 36 saves in his first start of the season.
Both goalies were stellar on the penalty kill, each making six saves in power-play situations. Chicago was 0 for 2 with the man advantage while Vegas was 0 for 3.
The Blackhawks didn’t look like a team playing the second of back-to-back nights after opening their season in Denver on Wednesday. They played the high-flying Golden Knights rather evenly, outshooting Vegas 10-9 in the first period.
Chicago’s aggressiveness on the forecheck allowed the Blackhawks to disrupt any Knights’ attempt to move in transition during the opening period.
