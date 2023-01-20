Bruins 3, Rangers 1
NEW YORK — Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to help the Bruins to their eighth victory in nine games.
Pavel Zacha, Patrice Bergeron and Connor Clifton scored for NHL-leading Boston, which improved to 15-1-3 in its last 19 games. Brad Marchand and David Krejci each had two assists.
Swayman was working on a shutout before New York defenseman Ben Harpur scored with 4:23 left. The goaltender improved to 6-0-2 in his last eight starts.
The Bruins moved to 36-5-4 overall while the Rangers lost their second straight at home.
Blackhawks 4, Flyers 1
PHILADELPHIA — Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, and the Blackhawks won for the first time in the regular season in Philadelphia in more than 26 years.
Before Thursday, Chicago hadn’t won a regular-season game in Philadelphia since Nov. 9, 1996. The drought comes with a huge asterisk, though — the Blackhawks clinched the 2010 Stanley Cup championship in Game 6 in Philadelphia.
Reese Johnson and Tyler Johnson also scored, and Philipp Kurashev had an empty-netter for Chicago. Petr Mrázek made 37 saves.
Panthers 6, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice during Florida’s five-goal second period.
Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists. Sam Bennett, Givani Smith and Ryan Lomberg also scored for the Panthers.
Sergei Bobrovsky exited with a lower-body injury just 2:01 into the game. Alex Lyon made 23 saves in relief for Florida.
Rem Pitlick and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal.
Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault allowed five goals on 33 shots. Cayden Primeau took over in net in the third period, making six saves.
Hurricanes 5, Wild 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Brent Burns, Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield scored to give Carolina another productive offensive outing from its blueliners.
Burns and Skjei scored during Carolina’s three-goal second period, while Chatfield added a third goal from a defenseman for the Hurricanes.
Carolina entered the game with 20 goals and 67 points from defensemen since Nov. 25, which was third in the NHL behind Winnipeg and the New York Rangers.
Teuvo Teravainen and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, and Frederik Andersen made 30 saves.
Maple Leafs 4, Jets 1
TORONTO — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews scored twice early in the second period, and Ilya Samosonov made 37 saves.
Mitch Marner and Mark Giordano also scored for Toronto. Michael Bunting added two assists.
Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots.
Sabres 3, Islanders 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night.
Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo, which had dropped five of six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 stops.
Cozens beat Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin on a breakaway after Rasmus Dahlin’s floating pass sprung him for his 15th goal of the season.
Brock Nelson and Matt Martin scored for New York, and Sorokin made 42 saves. The Islanders have lost seven of the past eight games.
Blues 5, Predators 2
ST. LOUIS — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending St. Louis to the victory.
Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins.
Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis.
Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville.
Oilers 5, Lightning 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Zach Hyman scored twice and Edmonton earned its fifth consecutive victory.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (26-18-3), who have won their last two at home after losing six of the previous seven at Rogers Place. Ryan McLeod also scored, and Jack Campbell made 28 saves in his fifth consecutive start.
Brandon Hagel, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning (29-14-1), who had won five in a row. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots.
Capitals 4, Coyotes 0
TEMPE, Ariz. — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots for Washington, and Dylan Strome scored twice.
Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games.
Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday.
Red Wings 3, Golden Knights 2
LAS VEGAS — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights.
Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of eight. That included blowing a two-goal lead in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss Tuesday at Arizona.
Detroit, though, faced a Golden Knights team trying to find its way since captain Mark Stone left with an upper-body injury Jan. 12 against Florida. Vegas has lost a season-high three in a row and four of five while struggling to hold onto first place in the Pacific Division.
Kraken 4, Devils 3, OT
SEATTLE — Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist for Seattle, and Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime to give the Kraken a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
Donato powered Seattle to an early 2-0 lead, but New Jersey rallied. Erik Haula’s short-handed breakaway goal at 6:04 of the third period tied it at 2.
Brandon Tanev put the Kraken in front again at 7:51, but New Jersey forced overtime with another late goal.
Nico Hischier jabbed the rebound off Jack Hughes’ shot past Seattle goalie Martin Jones with 1:14 left, capping an extended flurry of activity around the net after the Devils pulled goalie Mackenzie Blackwell.
It was the second straight game that New Jersey forced overtime with a late goal after pulling the goalie. Hughes scored with 8.6 seconds left in regulation against San Jose on Monday. The Devils eventually won in a shootout.
