Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point scored twice, including the third-period winner, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied past the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 3-2 victory on Thursday.
Ross Colton and Point scored 1:06 apart in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit and snap a three-game losing streak for the Lightning.
Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 36 saves to pick up the win.
Eric Robinson and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus, which has one win in the past six games.
Elvis Merzlikins finished with 31 saves for the Blue Jackets.
Panthers 3, Red Wings 2, OT
SUNRISE. Fla. — Alex Wennberg scored 1:25 into overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Thursday night.
Frank Vatrano had a goal and an assist and Noel Acciari also scored for the Panthers. in their fourth straight win. Chris Driedger made 25 saves. Carter Verhaeghe had two assists.
Canadiens 4, Senators 1
OTTAWA — Jake Allen made 22 saves, Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night for their third consecutive win.
Paul Byron and Corey Perry provided the rest of the offense for Montreal, which blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 some 48 hours earlier in the Canadiens’ return to action after a week off with two players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Rangers 3, Sabres 2, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mika Zibanejad one-timed in Artemi Panarin’s pass 4:32 into overtime, and the New York Rangers overcame giving up a late goal in a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Filip Chytil and Colin Blackwell also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots in a game New York persevered after Buffalo’s Tage Thompson forced overtime by scoring with 4 seconds left.
Penguins 4, Bruins 1
BOSTON — Mike Matheson scored a highlight-reel goal after a lengthy rush, and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins ended a long winless drought in Boston with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins on Thursday night.
Zach Aston-Reese, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who won their fifth straight game and improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14. Casey DeSmith stopped 30 shots.
Islanders 8, Capitals 4
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Mathew Barzal had three goals and two assists, Jordan Eberle scored twice, and the Islanders beat the Washington Capitals 8-4.
Hurricanes 4, Blackhawks 3
CHICAGO — Jesper Fast scored with 29 seconds remaining in regulation, Warren Foegele added two goals, and Carolina beat Chicago.
Fast beat goaltender Kevin Lankinen from 15 feet, rebounding Vincent Trochek’s drive from the right side for the winner in the second game in three nights between the teams.
Trochek also scored for the Hurricanes, who pulled within a point of co-leaders Tampa Bay and Florida in the Central Division.
Dylan Strome, Dominik Kubalik and Brandon Hagel scored for Chicago. The Blackhawks remain tied with Nashville for the final playoff spot, and the teams meet on Saturday night.
Stars 4, Predators 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Anton Khudobin made 21 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators.
Wild 3, Golden Knights 2
LAS VEGAS — Kevin Fiala scored in the shootout and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Thursday night.
Kirill Kaprizov and Jared Spurgeon scored for Minnesota, while goaltender Cam Talbot played his best road game of the season, stopping 35 shots. Talbot, who is a perfect 7-0-0 at home, improved to 3-5-2 away from St. Paul.
William Karlsson and Brayden McNabb scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner had 35 saves but dropped to 3-0-1 with just six goals allowed since his return from a concussion.
Playing with just 10 forwards on the second of back-to-back nights, missing injured Ryan Reaves and suspended Chandler Stephenson, Vegas appeared to have a little more jump off the opening puck drop than it did one night earlier in a loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
It marked the first time Vegas lost consecutive home games since early last season, when it lost three in regulation from Jan. 7-11, 2020, under then-coach Gerard Gallant, and a fourth in overtime, on Feb. 8, after Peter DeBoer took over.
