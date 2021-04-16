Sabres 5, Capitals 2
WASHINGTON — Anders Bjork scored his first goal with his new team and added an assist, helping Buffalo spoil Nicklas Backstrom’s 1,000th game as the Sabres beat the Washington Capitals. Sam Reinhart scored his 15th goal and Victor Olofsson added his 12th for Buffalo.
Lightning 3, Panthers 2, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Victor Hedman scored 54 seconds into overtime to give Tampa Bay a victory against the Florida Panthers.
Bruins 4, Islanders 1
BOSTON — Taylor Hall scored his first goal for Boston and Tuukka Rask stopped 22 shots to earn his first victory since February, when the Bruins dominated the New York Islanders. Rask had played just once since March 7 because of a back injury.
Hurricanes 4, Predators 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Warren Foegele scored the first of three Carolina goals in under eight minutes and the Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators to snap a two-game skid.
Andrei Svechnikov, Vincent Trocheck and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes.
Rangers 4, Devils 0
NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin had two goals and an assist, Igor Shesterkin got his second straight shutout, and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils. Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren also scored for New York.
Flyers 2, Penguins 1, SO
PITTSBURGH — Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier scored in the shootout and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated Pittsburgh.
Jets 5, Maple Leafs 2
TORONTO — Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice and Connor Helleybuck made 31 saves and Winnipeg defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Red Wings 4, Blackhawks 1
DETROIT — Jakub Vrana scored in his Detroit debut, and Troy Stecher added two goals for the Red Wings in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Stars 4, Blue Jackets 1
DALLAS — Denis Gurianov had his first two-goal game of the season, Miro Heiskanen and Joe Pavelski also scored and the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets for a much-needed 4-1 win Thursday night.
The defending Western Conference champion Stars, who are in sixth place in the Central Division, went ahead for good when Jason Dickinson assisted on goals by Gurianov and Heiskanen just more than a minute apart late in the second period for a 2-1 lead.
