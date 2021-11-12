Canadiens 4, Flames 2
MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki broke a third-period tie with a power-play goal and Montreal beat Calgary.
Suzuki fooled goalie Jacob Markstrom by shooting from behind the net. The puck hit the goalie’s skate and crossed the line for Suzuki’s fourth goal in five games.
Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher and Ben Chiarot also scored for the Canadiens, and Jake Allen made 24 saves. Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane had first-period goals for the Flames in the opener of a six-game trip.
Oilers 5, Bruins 3
BOSTON — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored and Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots for Edmonton. McDavid had one assist to extend his scoring streak to 12 games to start the season.
Penguins 3, Panthers 2, SO
PITTSBURGH — Jeff Carter scored the deciding goal in a shootout and Pittsburgh beat Florida.
Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, who has struggled in shootouts this season, gave an emphatic fist pump after stopping Anton Lundell to win it. Jarry also denied Aleksander Barkov and former Penguin Patric Hornqvist.
Evan Rodrigues and Teddy Blueger scored in regulation for Pittsburgh. Barkov and Frank Vatrano scored for Florida.
Devils 4, Islanders 0
NEWARK, N.J. — Mackenzie Blackwood made a season-high 42 saves for his seventh career shutout to help New Jersey beat New York.
Janne Kuokkanen scored a short-handed goal, Tomas Tatar had a power-play goal and Dawson Mercer and Dougie Hamilton each had one at even strength. New Jersey has won three in a row to improve 4-1-2 in its last seven games.
Capitals 2, Red Wings 0
DETROIT — Zach Fucale became the first goalie in Capitals history to post a shutout in his NHL debut, stopping 21 shots in Washington’s victory over Detroit.
Fucale is the first goalie to shut out the Red Wings in his NHL debut in Detroit’s 95 seasons.
Predators 4, Blues 3,
ST. LOUIS — Matt Duchene scored his second goal of the game 2:01 into overtime, lifting Nashville past St. Louis.
Yakov Trenin and St. Louis native Luke Kunin also scored for the Predators.
Jordan Kyrou scored twice for the Blues, and Vladimir Tarasenko also had a goal.
Jets 4, Sharks 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nate Schmidt broke a second-period tie with his first goal for Winnipeg and the Jets went on to beat short-handed San Jose.
Seven San Jose players and coach Bob Boughner missed the game because they are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. John MacLean ran the team in Boughner’s absence.
Avalanche 7, Canucks 1
DENVER — Valeri Nichushkin scored in his return from injury, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Colorado overcame the absence of star center Nathan MacKinnon to rout Vancouver.
Logan O’Connor and Devon Toews each added a goal and an assist, Gabriel Landeskog, Darren Helm and J.T. Compher also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves. The Avalanche snapped a two-game skid with their highest-scoring game of the season.
Golden Knights 3, Wild 2
LAS VEGAS — Paul Cotter and Jonas Rondbjerg each scored his first NHL goal and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Thursday night.
The Golden Knights improved to 7-2-0 since Oct. 26 after opening the season 1-4-0. Minnesota had its four-game win streak snapped.
Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights, and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves.
Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot stopped 32 shots.
