Penguins 4, Islanders 3, SO
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a comeback victory over the New York Islanders.
Casey DeSmith made 26 saves for the victory, including five stops in overtime plus all three of the Islanders’ attempts in the shootout.
Mathew Barzal had given the Islanders a 3-2 late in the third period before Evgeni Malkin tied it for the Penguins with 18 seconds remaining.
Panthers 5, Lightning 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Aaron Ekblad and Alex Wennberg each had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Frank Vatrano, Carter Verhaeghe and Brett Connolly also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.
Braden Point scored twice for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. The Lighting had won six straight.
Jets 5, Senators 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves and Paul Stastny, Dylan DeMelo and Blake Wheeler scored second-period goals to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Ottawa Senators.
Blue Jackets 6, Blackhawks 5
CHICAGO — Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, Michael Del Zotto and Kevin Stenlund scored during a wild third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets stopped Chicago’s three-game win streak with a 6-5 victory over the Blackhawks on Thursday night.
Cam Atkinson set a franchise record with his 15th career short-handed goal as Columbus won for the third time in four games. Atkinson also had three assists.
Oilers 3, Canadiens 0
MONTREAL — Mike Smith made 38 saves in his second start of the season for his 40th career shutout in Edmonton's victory over Montreal.
Jujhar Khaira, Darnell Nurse and Tyson Barrie scored for Edmonton. The Oilers won the final three games on a four-game trip to improve to 8-8-0.
Jake Allen made 28 saves for Montreal. The Canadiens dropped to 8-5-2, losing for the third time in four games — all at home.
Predators 3, Red Wings 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dante Fabbro scored with 59.2 seconds remaining to lift Nashville past struggling Detroit.
Ryan Ellis and Matt Duchene also scored and Pekka Rinne made 24 saves to help Nashville snap a three-game losing streak.
Robby Fabbri and Marc Staal scored for Detroit The Red Wings have lost 10 of 11.
Hurricanes 5, Stars 3
DALLAS — Nino Niederreiter broke a tie early in the third period and Carolina beat Dallas for the third time this season.
Niederreiter went in on a breakaway off a long pass from Dougie Hamilton and got goalie Anton Khudobin leaning to the right before scoring to his left. Warren Foegele added a goal in the final minute.
James Reimer made 34 saves, Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored.
Joe Pavelski scored his eighth of the year for Dallas, and Mark Pysyk and Roope Hintz also scored. The Stars have only one win their last seven games since sweeping a four-game homestand to open the season.
The teams will meet again Saturday night.
Ducks 1, Golden Knights 0
LAS VEGAS — Max Comtois scored in the third period, John Gibson made 21 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 on Thursday night.
It was Anaheim’s first win over Vegas this season, and the first time the Golden Knights were shut out since Sept. 6 last year against Dallas, also a 1-0 loss with Marc-Andre Fleury in goal. It marked just the fifth time Vegas was blanked at home in its history, and the first time the Golden Knights lost in their own building by a score of 1-0.
Rickard Rakell gathered the puck from behind the net and fed Comtois, who chipped it past Fleury at 12:18 of the third.
Fleury made 27 saves for Vegas.
Gibson and Fleury — the Pacific Division goaltenders in the 2019 NHL All-Star Game — were both brilliant in their own right to keep the opposition off the board.
The Ducks had not reached double digits in shots in any period against the Golden Knights in the first three meetings, but had Fleury working early by outshooting Vegas 13-4 in the first.
Fleury made a pad save on Ryan Getzlaf midway through the period, while Gibson blocked Jonathan Marchessault’s sharp backhand near the end of the first.
The Ducks had their best chance at the midway point of the second, when Isac Lundstrom and Comtois raced into the zone against Alex Pietrangelo on an odd-man rush. Drawing Pietrangelo toward him, Comtois fed Lundtsrom as he skated in front of the net, but in full splits, an outstretched Fleury sprawled backward to his left to make one of his patented acrobatic saves.
Flames 3, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Mark Giordano had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat Vancouver 3-1 on Thursday night for the Canucks' sixth straight loss.
Jacob Markstrom had 33 saves to help Calgary open the four-game series against Vancouver with its third victory in a row. Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored, and Sean Monahan had two assists.
Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko stopped 23 shots.
The Canucks pulled Demko for an extra attacker with more than two minutes on the clock, but couldn’t get the puck past their former goaltender.
The teams will meet again Saturday and Monday nights in Vancouver, then finish the series Wednesday night in Calgary.
Kings 6, Sharks 2
LOS ANGELES — Anze Kopitar, Carl Grundstrom and Jaret Anderson-Dolan each had a goal and an assist to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Thursday night and snap a five-game losing streak.
Alex Iafallo and Jeff Carter added power-play goals, Drew Doughty had three assists and Cal Petersen made 28 saves for the Kings.
Tomas Hertl scored twice and Martin Jones stopped 20 shots before being pulled in the third period for the Sharks.
It was the final game of a 12-game road trip to start the season for San Jose because of COVID-19 restrictions limiting contact sports in Santa Clara County, California.
Reversing a trend of poor starts this season, Los Angeles took a 3-0 lead in the first period. Kopitar gave the Kings the lead 2:47 into the game, tucking a wrist shot under the crossbar from the left dot on the power play.
Grundstrom positioned himself alone in front of the crease and tipped Anderson-Dolan’s shot in at 9:25 to make it 2-0.
