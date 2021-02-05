Blue Jackets 4, Stars 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic scored for the first time since being traded to Columbus last month, and the Blue Jackets beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Thursday night to earn a split of the two-game series.
Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson also scored and Joonas Korpisalo had 24 saves as the Blue Jackets stopped a two-game skid with contributions from their newest members.
Laine and Roslovic, who also had an assist, came over from Winnipeg on Jan. 23 in a blockbuster trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois.
Jason Dickinson, Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn scored, and Anton Khudobin had 21 saves as Dallas came away with zero points for just the second time in eight games.
Predators 6, Panthers 5, OT
SUNRISE, Fla. — Filip Forsberg scored in regulation and overtime, and the Nashville Predators beat the Florida Panthers 6-5 on Thursday night.
Forsberg also had three assists as Nashville stopped a two-game slide. Matt Duchene scored twice, and Roman Josi and Calle Jarnkrok had the other goals for the Predators.
Senators 3, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Rookie Tim Stutzle had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators snapped a nine-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
The Senators (2-8-1) had not won since their season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 13.
Maple Leafs 7, Canucks 3
TORONTO — Jason Spezza recorded the eighth hat trick of his career and first in nearly five years as the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Vancouver Canucks 7-3.
Auston Matthews scored twice, Mitch Marner added a goal and a pair of assists, and John Tavares scored for Toronto, which got 16 saves from Frederik Andersen.
William Nylander added three assists, while Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin and Travis Boyd chipped in with two each for the Maple Leafs in the opener of a three-game set between the North Division rivals.
N.Y. Rangers 4, Capitals 2
NEW YORK — Ryan Strome scored twice to help the New York Rangers beat Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night.
Ovechkin scored career goal No. 709 to surpass Mike Gartner for sole possession of seventh place on the NHL list. But New York stretched its point streak to four games, which includes three victories.
Coyotes 4, Blues 3
ST. LOUIS — Antti Raanta made 39 saves, Tyler Pitlick and Nick Schmaltz scored first-period goals and Arizona beat St. Louis.
Arizona got its first road win of the season in four tries. St. Louis, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, beat Arizona 4-3 on Tuesday.
Conor Garland had a goal in the second period and Christian Dvorak added an empty-netter in the third for the Coyotes.
Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for St. Louis and fell to 6-2-1. Mike Hoffman scored twice for the Blues.
Jets 4, Flames 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mason Appleton scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets beat Calgary 4-1 Thursday night for their second straight victory over the Flames.
Appleton’s second goal of the game, and third of the season, into the empty net at 18:38 of the third period sealed the win.
Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele also scored for Winnipeg, which outscored Calgary 3-0 in the second period. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots for his team-record 153rd career victory.
The Jets won 3-2 on Tuesday after Calgary earned a 4-3 shootout victory Monday.
Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary, who’ll face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday before hosting Winnipeg on Tuesday night. The Jets are off until visiting the Flames.
Blackhawks 6, Hurricanes 4
CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the third period, helping Chicago edge Carolina.
Patrick Kane had a goal and three assists for the Blackhawks, who bounced back nicely after losing 4-3 to the Hurricanes in a shootout Tuesday night. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists, Mattias Janmark finished with a goal and an assist and Andrew Shaw also scored.
Carolina had won five in a row. Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Bob McGinn and Nino Niederreiter also scored.
